Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Sunil Gavaskar's 49-year-old record on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the record for the fastest Indian to make 2000 runs in Test cricket on Day 3 of the England vs India second Test on Friday. The 23-year-old got to the mark in his 21st Test match. He broke Sunil Gavaskar's record, who reached the mark in his 23rd Test match against West Indies at Trinidad in 1976.

The southpaw got to the mark on Day 3 of the second Test match at Edgbaston with a boundary off Brydon Carse in the sixth over. He was dismissed soon after getting to the landmark, caught lbw to Josh Tongue for 28 in the eighth over of the innings.

Jaiswal made his Test debut in July 2023 and made a century against the West Indies in his very first match. He has begun his maiden tour to England on a positive note, making a hundred at Leeds and an 87 in the first innings at Edgbaston.

Mohammed Siraj takes 6/70 as India take a lead of 180 runs in 2nd Test at Edgbaston

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed figures of 6/70 in the first innings, which helped bowl England out for 407 at Edgbaston. It meant India took a 180-run lead and had the chance to dictate terms in the match.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith put on 303 runs for the sixth wicket, which formed the bedrock for the hosts to cross the 400-run mark in their first innings. The former was dismissed for 158 while the latter remained not out on 184 as England recovered from 84/5 to reach a score of respectability.

The Indian opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul began on a positive note with a flurry of boundaries. However, Josh Tongue dismissed the former for 28 to draw first blood in the second innings. At the end of the day's play, India were 63/1 in 12 overs with a lead of 243 runs.

