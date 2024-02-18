Yashasvi Jaiswal equals record for most sixes in an innings on Day 4 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

India's young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal equalled the record for the most sixes hit in an innings in Test cricket on Day 4 of the ongoing match against England. With 12 sixes, the 22-year-old levelled the tally of former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram.

Akram had hit a staggering 12 sixes during his knock of 257 against Zimbabwe in Sheikhupura in October 1996. By matching that number, Jaiswal also shattered India's record of most sixes in an innings, which Navjot Singh Sidhu held previously with eight maximums.

It was also Jaiswal's second consecutive double-hundred of the series. The left-handed batter had struck 209 in the first innings in Vishakhapatnam.

The young star had previously retired hurt due to a back spasm on Day 3, but the general expectation was that he wouldn't come on to bat again because of a short turnaround time before the fourth Test.

England lose Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan's exploits

Jasprit Bumrah and Dhruv Jurel celebrate Zak Crawley's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Rohit Sharma declared India's second innings with a lead of 556, setting England a world-record target. The visitors didn't have the best start to their innings, losing opener Ben Duckett after some brilliant glovework from Dhruv Jurel.

The final over before Tea also saw Jasprit Bumrah dismiss Zak Crawley for the first time in the series. England went into the break at 18-2, with India needing eight more wickets to go 2-1 up in the series.

The visitors had squandered a golden chance to get ahead in the match on Day 3. They batted exceptionally well on the second day, reaching 207-2 at Stumps. However, the next saw them collapse from 224-2 to 319 all out and concede a 126-run first-innings lead.

