Yashasvi Jaiswal equals Virat Kohli’s record with 37-run knock on Day 4 of 4th IND vs ENG Test

Young Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has equaled Virat Kohli’s record for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series against England. The southpaw achieved the feat on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Sunday, February 26.

The 22-year-old, who was unbeaten on 16 overnight, was dismissed for 37 off 44 balls, caught by a diving James Anderson at backward point as he looked to take on Joe Root, but only ended up slicing the delivery.

While India would have wanted Jaiswal to carry on and play a bigger knock, the youngster did manage to equal a big record during his innings. The opener now has 655 runs from eight innings. This is a record for the joint-most runs by an Indian batter against England in a Test series. Kohli scored 655 runs in eight innings at an average of 109.16 during England’s tour of India in 2016-17.

Among other Indian batters on the list of most runs against England in a Test series, current head coach Rahul Dravid scored 602 runs in six innings in England in 2002. Kohli features on the list again, having notched up 593 runs in 10 innings in England during the 2018 tour. Vijay Manjrekar totaled 586 runs in eight innings at an average of 83.71 during England’s tour of India in 1961/62.

Overall, Graham Gooch is on top of the list of batters with the most runs in an India vs England Test series. He amassed 752 runs in six innings during India’s tour of England in 1990. This included the famous 333 runs in the Lord’s Test.

Another former England skipper Root is second on the list. In nine innings during India’s tour of England in 2021/22, he amassed 737 runs at an average of 105.28, with four hundreds.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s impressive run in the ongoing Test series

Jaiswal has been in terrific form in the ongoing Test series against England. He scored 80 & 15 in the first Test in Hyderabad and followed it up with 209 & 17 in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

The southpaw became only the third Indian batter after Kohli and Vinod Kambli to hit double hundreds in successive Tests when he scored 214* in the second innings in Rajkot. He was dismissed for 10 in the first innings of the same Test.

In the ongoing Test in Ranchi, Jaiswal contributed a crucial 73 in the first innings before being dismissed for 37 in the second essay.

