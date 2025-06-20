Yashasvi Jaiswal hammers Josh Tongue for 1st six of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed the first six of the opening Test against England on Day 1 at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. The left-hander smacked Josh Tongue to bring up a maximum and break the shackles after facing five dots in a row in the same over.
The six came in the 41st over of India’s first innings. Tongue bowled a short delivery wide outside off, and Jaiswal reached for it to carve it flat over the sweeper cover for a maximum.
Watch the video below:
Yashasvi Jaiswal has started from where he left off in Tests. The southpaw has already scored his half-century. The 23-year-old previously amassed 391 runs in 10 innings at an average of 43.44 with a best score of 161 against Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
It’s worth mentioning that Jaiswal amassed 712 runs in nine innings during the England tour of India in 2024. The youngster smashed two double centuries in the five-match series.
Notably, Jaiswal has 1,798 runs in just 36 Test innings, averaging 52.88, with the help of four tons and 10 half-centuries, barring the ongoing innings. He will now be keen to continue his heroics in England.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill join forces after India lost two wickets against England on the stroke of Lunch on Day 1
Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill helped India come back into the contest after they lost two wickets inside six balls at the stroke of Lunch in the Test opener on Day 1.
At the time of writing, India were 183/2 after 43 overs in their first innings, with Jaiswal (79 off 122) and Gill (52 off 58) at the crease. Brydon Carse and captain Ben Stokes have bagged one wicket apiece for England.
Earlier in the day, KL Rahul departed for 42 off 78 after sharing a 91-run partnership with Jaiswal for the opening stand. On the contrary, Sai Sudharsan failed to deliver on his debut, perishing for a four-ball duck.
Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.
