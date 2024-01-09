"Yashasvi Jaiswal for me" - Kiran More on who should be Rohit Sharma's opening partner in IND vs AFG T20Is

Kiran More wants India to play Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of Shubman Gill in the T20I series against Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue will face Ibrahim Zadran and company in three T20Is, with the first game to be played in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal and Gill are the three specialist openers in India's 16-member squad.

During a discussion on Sports 18, More was asked to pick Rohit's opening partner. He responded:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal for me because it's a left-right combination. Yashasvi Jaiswal's performances have been exceptional. He shows aggression and talks about fours and sixes from the first ball."

While acknowledging Gill's credentials, the former India wicketkeeper-batter feels Jaiswal should play ahead of him. He reasoned:

"I think Shubman Gill is definitely a good player but I will go with a left and right-handed batting combination in the T20 format. I will go with Yashasvi for sure."

Jaiswal has smashed 430 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 159.25 in 14 T20I innings. Gill has amassed 312 runs at a slightly lower strike rate of 145.11 in 13 T20Is, with both having struck a century apiece in the shortest format.

"Rinku and Tilak both" - Kiran More on the players to watch out for in IND vs AFG T20Is

Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh will potentially bat at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. [P/C: Getty]

While Saba Karim picked Rinku Singh as the player to watch out for in the T20I series between India and Afghanistan, Kiran More chose both the Uttar Pradesh batter and Tilak Varma, elaborating:

"Rinku and Tilak both because Tilak Varma is a good player. He is a 360-degree player and Tilak Varma bats the same way that Rinku does. I believe we need to think a little about the future and take both Tilak and Rinku along."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was also asked to choose between Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan as India's preferred third seamer for the T20 World Cup after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. He replied:

"Arshdeep brings a good variety. He is a left-armer and bowled exceptionally well in the last series. He will keep learning as he keeps playing more matches. I believe left-arm fast bowlers make a huge difference because they create a different angle."

More noted that Arshdeep possesses excellent variations, highlighting that the left-arm pacer can bowl inswing, outswing, yorkers and bouncers. While pointing out that both Bumrah and Siraj bowl from a similar angle, he added that no batter in the world likes facing left-arm fast bowlers.

