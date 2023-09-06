[In Pictures] Yashasvi Jaiswal moves into a new luxurious home with his family

Team India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal recently moved into a new house in Mumbai along with his family.

Jaiswal made his Test and T20I debut during the West Indies tour last month after consistent performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League. He impressed everyone in both formats with impactful knocks.

The 21-year-old notched up 171 runs in his debut Test innings in Dominica against West Indies. He went on to score 266 runs across the two Tests and topped the run charts. In three T20I matches, Jaiswal scored 90 runs at an impressive strike rate of 157.89.

The youngster missed out on selection for Asia Cup and World Cup squads after the West Indies tour. However, he earned a spot in the Indian squad for the Asian Games.

Jaiswal took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday (September 6) and announced that he and his family have moved into a new house. Sharing a selfie with his family, he wrote:

"|My New home| Outstanding house , that I really loved living now, Amazing design by architect minal vichare of Mcasa studio.done for my house , as the entire experience , right from the design of Interiors , selections, & overall humble approach was great , really great experience with Mcasa your team.Thanks a lot from me & my family."

"I think it is all about believing in yourself"- Yashasvi Jaiswal after his successful debut in international cricket

After shining in his maiden international cricket series, Yashasvi Jaiswal shed light on his thought process and revealed that working hard with a positive mindset is very critical.

Reflecting on his performances during the West Indies tour, he said:

“I just keep telling myself that ‘I trust, I believe and I will do that.’ To achieve that I need to be disciplined, I need to eat well, sleep well, practice hard. I think it is all about believing in yourself. You need to work hard, stick to your process and keep fighting.

He added:

"There will be hope. Keep telling yourself that I can do this, keep trusting in your abilities. Working hard is important, when the pressure comes that will help you.