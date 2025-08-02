Yashasvi Jaiswal perishes in soft fashion to Josh Tongue after brilliant 118 on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Aug 02, 2025 20:24 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts after getting out on Day 3 at The Oval - Source: Getty

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 118, caught by Jamie Overton off Josh Tongue on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. The southpaw could not keep a cut shot down and got holed out on the deep point boundary in the 65th over.

The 23-year-old had a lot of success using the cut shot to short deliveries during the course of his innings. However, he could not play this delivery along the ground, and it led to his dismissal in the second innings.

Watch the video of Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal here:

Yashasvi Jaiswal started his maiden tour of England with a hundred in the series opener at Leeds and ended his tour with a century in his last innings. Overall, he amassed 411 runs in five Tests at an average of 41.10.

He put on 107 runs for the third wicket with Akash Deep, and 40 runs for the fifth wicket with Karun Nair. He also added 44 runs for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja to catapult India's lead in the second innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal falls but India's lead crosses 250-run mark at The Oval

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his sixth Test hundred on Day 3 of the ongoing match against England at The Oval. It was his fourth century against the opposition and his second of the ongoing series.

The southpaw's performance formed the bedrock for India's lead, crossing the 250-run mark. Shubman Gill had a rare failure, as he fell lbw for 11 to Gus Atkinson off the first ball after lunch.

He ended his tour with a staggering 754 runs in 10 innings - the second most for an Indian batter in a bilateral series. The onus is now on Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel to extend India's lead to as much as possible. At the time of writing, the tourists were 282/6 in 67 overs with a lead of 259 runs.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
