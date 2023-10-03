Yashasvi Jaiswal powers India to 23-run win over Nepal in the Asian Games 2023 quarter-final

Team India kickstarted their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a closely fought 23-run win over Nepal in the first quarter-final at Hangzhou on Tuesday, October 3. Following their absence in the first two cricket competitions at the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, the side immediately stamped their authority in the quest for the gold.

Winning the toss and batting first, the Men in Blue were off to a flying start, with a century partnership between openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Jaiswal was the chief aggressor, scoring his maiden T20I century and becoming the youngest and joint-fourth fastest Indian batter to achieve the landmark.

The southpaw reached his ton off just 48 deliveries to set the ideal platform for India's finishing kick. It was Jaiswal's second international century, following his 171 on Test debut against the West Indies in July. The 21-year-old also scored a match-winning 84* off 51 balls in the T20I series in the Caribbean following the two Tests.

Despite Jaiswal's heroic efforts with the bat, the Men in Blue endured a mini middle-order collapse to be reduced to 119/3 in the 13th over. However, a scintillating finish by left-handers Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh propelled Team India to a score of 202/4 in their 20 overs.

While Dube scored 25* off 19 deliveries, Rinku was the chief aggressor with 37* off 15 deliveries. All-rounder Dipendra Singh led the Nepal bowling with figures of 2/31 in his four overs, while Sompal Kami and Sandeep Lamichhane finished with a wicket each.

Ravi Bishnoi Stars with the ball as India hold off valiant Nepal

Bishnoi was relentless with the ball to help India advance to the semi-final.

Despite a seemingly improbable chase at the mid-innings break, the Nepal batters put on a valiant effort with the bat to fall just 23 runs short of pulling off a massive upset against favorites India.

A watchful start in the powerplay meant Nepal set the base for the run-chase at 46/1 in six overs. However, opener Kushal Bhurtel and teenage sensation Kushal Malla were both guilty of throwing away their wickets in the 20s to have Nepal struggling at 77/4 in 11 overs.

With the result appearing to be a mere formality, all-rounder Dipendra Singh and lower-order batter Sundeep Jora launched a brutal counter-attack on the Indian bowlers. The duo added 46 off only 26 deliveries to reach 122/4 in the 15th over, raising hopes of producing a miracle.

Yet, wickets at regular intervals meant that Nepal was always behind the eight-ball and eventually finished at 179/9 in their 20 overs.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the star with the ball, picking up 3/24 in his four overs to keep the Nepal batters at bay. Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh combined to pick up five wickets, performing the finishing touches on the Indian victory.

Nepal, who finished on top of Group A with a flurry of records in their clash against Mongolia, bowed out with their heads held high.

With the win, Team India qualified for the Asian Games 2023 semi-final at the same venue on Friday, October 6.