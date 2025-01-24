Yashasvi Jaiswal to Rishabh Pant: How did Team India’s star players fare on Day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 6?

Several India cricketers, including Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, featured for their respective state sides in the ongoing round of the Ranji Trophy that began on Thursday, January 23.

This comes after an unofficial diktat from the BCCI following India's disastrous 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The new rule mandates all contracted players to play in the domestic first-class tournament.

Rohit's entry was perhaps the most dramatic of the lot, as he appeared in domestic first-class cricket for the first time in a decade. Unfortunately, his dismal performance with the bat continued.

Here is how the Indian team's top players fared on Day 2 of their respective matches:

Trending

#1 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai)

India captain Rohit Sharma stepped out to bat for Mumbai in the second innings on Friday after having been dismissed for just three in the first innings. This time around, he set up a fine opening stand of 54 with his fellow India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal but got out while playing a loose shot to Jammu and Kashmir's Yudhvir Singh.

Rohit tried to go over the cover fielder to a delivery that was a bit short and ended up getting caught at midwicket, as the ball found the upper half of his bat. With 3 and 28 in this match, Sharma's woes in red-ball cricket continued with extremely poor shot selection.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai)

Yashasvi Jaiswal too did not live up to the hype on Day 2 of Mumbai's encounter against Jammu and Kashmir. Having already failed with the bat in the first innings, he got out to seamer Yudhvir Singh for 26 in the second essay.

Jaiswal's stay at the crease was a rather sedate one, as he played 51 balls to score his runs. He tried to step down the wicket to get to the bowler from time to time but to little avail.

#3 Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai)

India's limited-overs middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was in the spotlight on Day 2 as he was given a huge life by the umpire, who, seeing the batter nick one to the keeper, chose to not give him out.

Iyer failed to make the most of his reprieve, and despite scoring four dazzling boundaries in a flurry, got out for 17, caught behind of Aquib Khan's bowling.

#4 Rishabh Pant (Delhi)

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was dismissed for one in Delhi's first innings against Saurashtra, got out by fellow national teammate Ravindra Jadeja for 17 in the second dig on Day 2.

Pant's dismissal led to Delhi being all out for just 99 in their second innings, leaving Saurashtra needing just 15 runs for victory. The hosts managed to score the runs without losing a wicket to win the game by 10 wickets.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the only Indian national team player to impress on both days of the ongoing phase of the Ranji Trophy so far.

Having returned with 5-66 in the first innings with the ball and 38 with the bat, the left-arm orthodox spinner dismantled Delhi's batting unit with 7/38 in just 12.2 overs in the second essay.

Jadeja's match figures of 12 wickets played a huge role in Saurashtra eventually defeating their opponents by 10 wickets inside two days.

#6 Shubman Gill (Punjab)

Top-order batter Shubman Gill, who was made the vice-captain of the national team for the Champions Trophy, disappointed everyone on Day 1 of Punjab's encounter with Karnataka in Bengaluru. He got out after scoring just four runs.

However, after the hosts had piled up 475 in their first dig, Punjab returned to bat, and skipper Gill was still at the crease on seven at stumps on Day 2.

The visitors, after being bowled out for 55 in their first dig, stare at an innings defeat with a deficit of 396 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️