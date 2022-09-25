“He is young and needs to handle these situations” - Yashasvi Jaiswal’s coach Jwala Singh addresses ‘send off’ by Ajinkya Rahane 

While the whole world was busy giving its verdict on Deepti Sharma’s run out of Charlie Dean on Saturday, Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal also made headlines, there was another instance in Coimbatore which required the same measure of buzz.

On the final day of the Duleep Trophy final between West Zone and South Zone, Ajinkya Rahane, the skipper of the former team, did something that never happened before. It set the standards for sledging in our very own gentleman’s game.

After guiding the West Zone in the second innings with a sensational double hundred, left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal found himself in an unwanted controversy. He was involved in a verbal feud with South Zone lower middle-order batter T Ravi Teja in the 50th over on Day 5.

Teja was uncomfortable with Yashaswi Jaiswal’s constant verbal attack towards him while the latter fielded in close proximity to the batter. The South Zone player took the issue to the onfield match umpires, alleging that Jaiswal used some expletives on the field.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rahane has asked Jaiswal to leave the field after few discipline issues with the South Zone batter in Duleep Trophy final. (Jaiswal was warned earlier as well) Rahane has asked Jaiswal to leave the field after few discipline issues with the South Zone batter in Duleep Trophy final. (Jaiswal was warned earlier as well)

Consequently, Rahane intervened and tried boiling down the matter after umpires warned Jaiswal. While having a lengthy chat with his teammate, Rahane was at his very best to calm his temper.

However, the Mumbai youngster wasn’t moved by the warning and once again in the 57th over, he charged at Teja with some firing words and the umpires showed disappointment with the sledging behavior of the West Zone fielder.

Rahane asked the opening batter to leave the field despite having issued several warnings for his conduct and manner on the field. An animated Jaiswal reluctantly walked off the field.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, the West Zone skipper condemned the approach of the 20-year-old Jaiswal and explained the reason for taking disciplinary action against him.

“I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires, and match officials. So you have to handle certain inc

While expressing his views on the issue in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Jwala Singh, coach of Yashasvi Jaiswal, gave his views on the young player’s actions on the pitch.

“I think these things should not happen. Sometimes when you are playing the game then you are full of emotions, and because he is young and not mature as the players are there. Sometimes when you are doing well and you pump for your team, some kind of thing happens because he is young and he needs to learn all those things how to handle (the situation).”

Jwala chose to maintain distance when asked about Rahane’s disciplinary act toward his ward. But he was confident that Yashasvi Jaiswal would take a lesson from this particular instance.

“Exactly, we don’t know what happened there because we are just watching TV and some clips. I don’t want to comment on anything, but I think with time and experience he (Jaiswal) will learn.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal shines in Duleep Trophy final

Yashasvi Jaiswal was awarded the Player of the Match award for his phenomenal 265 in the second innings that turned the tide in the final encounter. West Zone were trailing by 57 runs in the first innings, and all Hanuma Vihari and Co. needed was a simple draw to lift the title.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s whirlwind knock, which included 30 fours and four sixes, pulled West Zone out of the hole as the southpaw crafted some crucial partnerships, with Priyank Panchal (110), Shreyas Iyer (169), and others to impose a gigantic lead of 528 on the opponents.

The collective efforts of Shams Mulani (4/51), Jaydev Unadkat (2/28), and Atit Seth (2/29) folded up South Zone’s innings at 234 and West Zone won by 294 runs to bag their 19th Duleep Trophy title.

Jwala opened up on his advice to Yashasvi Jaiswal when the 20-year-old endured a rough phase with form in the IPL and domestic seasons. The Mumbai-based coach feels the player has been in very good shape with his transition.

“When he played U19, I told him many things like there will be rough hours in between. From junior to senior level, it is always difficult because we are going through a lot of changes inside and outside the field. I always told him that you have to be patient and it's not like some bad performance will take you down and it’s all about learning when you're not doing well.”

Jwala further said:

“We all know that the IPL season was not so good for him and the domestic season before this Ranji was not so good. It was like a process where you are learning, if you are not scoring runs, you learn from the seniors. So I think the transition has taken good shape and I hope very soon he will be doing well in other matches also. I think the selectors are also watching his performance in the Duleep Trophy.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal accumulated 497 runs in three innings of the Duleep Trophy 2022 at an average of 99.40 to finish the tournament as the highest run-scorer. South Zone's Rohan Kunnummal was second on the list with 344 runs at 86.

