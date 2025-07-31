Yashasvi Jaiswal trapped LBW for 2 by Gus Atkinson early on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped LBW for just two runs in nine balls off Gus Atkinson on Day 1 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval. His dismissal came in the fourth over of the match.Atkinson, coming from around the wicket, bowled with a wobbly seam and got the ball to angle back into the left-handed Jaiswal. The latter tried to push forward and defend it, but missed the ball by a long way.The cherry went on to rap him on both pads as the English fielders went up in appeal. While the umpire shook his head to turn down the appeal at first, captain Ollie Pope requested a referral.The decision went to the TV umpire Rod Tucker, where replays showed that neither had the ball taken Jaiswal's inside edge nor was it missing the stumps. Subsequently, all three reds showed up on Tucker's screen, and he conveyed the message to his colleague Ahsan Raza on the field to reverse his decision.Jaiswal has scores of 101, 4, 87, 28, 13, 0, 58, 0 and 5 in the nine innings he has played so far in this series. You can watch the video of his dismissal here:Stand-in England captain Ollie Pope has a dismal track record with DRSThis dismissal is largely being credited to stand-in England captain Pope, who had had a dismal track record with DRS calls up until now. Even though Atkinson was not sure of this decision at first, Pope backed his instincts and asked for a review.Pope, before the Jaiswal dismissal, had 13 incorrect referrals in his captaincy (via OneCricket). Notably, he was named the captain of the home team in this Test after regular skipper Ben Stokes was ruled out with a shoulder injury.At the time of writing, India were 33-1 inside the first ten overs of the game. Sai Sudharsan walked in at number three to join KL Rahul, who scored a classy 90 in India's second innings in the fourth Test in Manchester.