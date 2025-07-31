Yashasvi Jaiswal trapped LBW for 2 by Gus Atkinson early on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Mohul Bhowmick
Published Jul 31, 2025 16:39 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Yashasvi Jaiswal got out early in the first innings of the fifth Test.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped LBW for just two runs in nine balls off Gus Atkinson on Day 1 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval. His dismissal came in the fourth over of the match.

Atkinson, coming from around the wicket, bowled with a wobbly seam and got the ball to angle back into the left-handed Jaiswal. The latter tried to push forward and defend it, but missed the ball by a long way.

The cherry went on to rap him on both pads as the English fielders went up in appeal. While the umpire shook his head to turn down the appeal at first, captain Ollie Pope requested a referral.

The decision went to the TV umpire Rod Tucker, where replays showed that neither had the ball taken Jaiswal's inside edge nor was it missing the stumps. Subsequently, all three reds showed up on Tucker's screen, and he conveyed the message to his colleague Ahsan Raza on the field to reverse his decision.

Jaiswal has scores of 101, 4, 87, 28, 13, 0, 58, 0 and 5 in the nine innings he has played so far in this series. You can watch the video of his dismissal here:

Stand-in England captain Ollie Pope has a dismal track record with DRS

This dismissal is largely being credited to stand-in England captain Pope, who had had a dismal track record with DRS calls up until now. Even though Atkinson was not sure of this decision at first, Pope backed his instincts and asked for a review.

Pope, before the Jaiswal dismissal, had 13 incorrect referrals in his captaincy (via OneCricket). Notably, he was named the captain of the home team in this Test after regular skipper Ben Stokes was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

At the time of writing, India were 33-1 inside the first ten overs of the game. Sai Sudharsan walked in at number three to join KL Rahul, who scored a classy 90 in India's second innings in the fourth Test in Manchester.

About the author
Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul Bhowmick

Twitter icon

Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.

An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.

His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.

Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.

In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
