Yasir Shah hopes to score a Test hundred in England

Yasir Shah revealed his wish of notching up a Test hundred on English shores while talking to media on Tuesday.

Yasir Shah stated that his form was affected by the injury but he has reattained his confidence.

Not so long ago, Yasir Shah did the incredible when he brought up his maiden Test century against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. His gritty knock of 113 runs couldn't save Pakistan from an eventual defeat but it did bring him lots of praises from across the cricketing fraternity.

The leggie now wants to repeat the feat and says that he is focusing a lot on his batting too. He also feels that Pakistan's pace battery has got the venom in it to upset England and that the bowling conditions will be suitable for their pacers.

“I am hopeful for a good showing in the series against England. The weather and conditions will help Pakistan. Calling our players inexperienced is not completely true. Our young bowlers have been performing really well. Mohammad Abbas has experience playing county cricket. There are a lot of expectations from Shaheen Shah. We will get advantage because of the swing on offer in England."

I am concentrating on my batting as well: Yasir Shah

While Yasir Shah may have quite a few tricks up his sleeve with the ball, he aims to to improve his batting, claiming that he has been honing his skills as a batsman.

"Googly and leg-breaks are my weapons. I am concentrating on my batting as well and will try to score a hundred in England. I am consistently practicing my skills as a batsman in the nets."

Reflecting upon his bowling form and working with Mushtaq Ahmed, Yasir Shah stated that his form was affected by the injury but he has reattained his confidence and Mushtaq Ahmed's guidance has been very beneficial, thus far.

“My performance was impacted by my injury. I have worked really hard to come back. My confidence is back and I am satisfied with my bowling. Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmed is giving me his undivided attention. Having him back with the team has been very beneficial. Expectations increase with good performances. I will try to reach those expectations."

Yasir Shah has featured in 39 Tests for Pakistan, scalping as many as 213 wickets. He is also the fastest bowler ever to 200 Test wickets and will be itching to regain his lost fire in the upcoming series against England that commences from August 5.