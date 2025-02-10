"Ye Joe Root aur Steve Smith ka kuch karna padega.."- Top funny memes after Australia's white-wash Test series win in Sri Lanka 2025

Australia registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday at the Galle International Stadium. As a result, they white-washed the hosts in the two-match series, having already won the first Test by an innings and 242 runs.

Sri Lanka batted first in the second Test after winning the toss and got bundled out for 257. In reply, Australia notched up 414 runs in their first innings on the back of centuries from Steve Smith (131) and Alex Carey (156). The hosts failed to put on a better batting performance in the second innings. They could only score 231 runs, setting a paltry target of 75 runs. The Aussies chased it down in 17.4 overs to seal the match and series.

Fans enjoyed the one-sided contest between Australia and Sri Lanka in Galle and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes about Steve Smith read:

"Ye Joe Root aur Steve Smith ka kuch karna padega.." (Something has to be done about Steve Smith and Joe Root)

Here are a few other memes:

"Everyone had a method of scoring runs and all the bowlers did a brilliant job"- Australian captain Steve Smith after win vs Sri Lanka in 2nd Test 2025

At the post-match presentation, Australian skipper Steve Smith reflected on the win, saying:

"It was a really good series. We played really well from the outset. The batters adapted to the conditions. Everyone had a method of scoring runs and all the bowlers did a brilliant job. Mitchell Starc and the spinners did their job brilliantly. We came up with better plans and it's great to see how the batters played against some quality spin. We had a really good training camp in Dubai a week before the series."

He continued:

"Usman, Carey used the reverse sweep. Me and Marnus used their feet. We tried to be successful in our own ways. It's been really fun. We have got a great group. The guys have been exceptional. I enjoy captaining in subcontinent. Was fun few weeks to be honest. It was an important stand at that point. Alex played really well and put the pressure back on the bowlers. The partnership helped us get ahead in the game."

The two-match ODI series between Australia and Sri Lanka will commence on Wednesday (February 12) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

