"Ye sab toh gunda log hai ree baba" - Top 10 funny memes after India seal series with a clinical win in 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Team India beat Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday, August 20, in Dublin. Courtesy of the win, the visitors have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. They won the first match on Friday by two runs (via DLS method) after rain interrupted proceedings in the chase.

In a must-win contest to stay alive in the series, Ireland captain Paul Stirling opted to bowl first after winning the coin toss. India managed to score a decent total of 185/5 in 20 overs on a tricky pitch. Ruturaj Gaikwad (58), Sanju Samson (40), Rinku Singh (38), and Shivam Dube (22*) chipped in with valuable contributions for India in the batting department.

Prasidh Krishna then took two wickets in the third over of the chase to boost India's defense. Ravi Bishnoi supported him well with the ball and scalped two more wickets of the Irish middle-order batters to put India in the driver's seat.

Andrew Balbirnie (72) waged a lone battle from one end and tried to keep his side in the hunt. However, the asking rate eventually proved to be too much for him. Arshdeep Singh sent Balbirnie back to the pavilion in the 16th over to seemingly pull curtains on Ireland's hopes in the contest. They eventually reached 152/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 33 runs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the second T20I match between India and Ireland on Sunday.

"Couldn't be more happier as a captain"- Jasprit Bumrah after India's win in the 2nd T20I vs Ireland

At the post-match presentation, James Bumrah reflected on the victory and said:

"I'm feeling good so I feel I could run in and bowl good. We wanted to bat first and put runs on the board cause we thought it could get slower and it did get slower. It is sometimes difficult to pick an eleven as all of them are confident and doing well. Couldn't be more happier as a captain.

He added:

"All of us wanted to play for India and had the same dream. I don't really think about expectations and that's the message I give others. You play a sport that is very popular but you need to play with freedom. I am very happy to be back so couldn't ask for anything more."

Ireland and India will square off in the third T20I on Wednesday (August 23) at the same venue.