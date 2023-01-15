Create

"Ye toh shuru hote hi khatam hogaya" - Fans troll Sri Lanka for getting bowled out for just 73 against India

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jan 15, 2023 09:36 PM IST
Fans trolled Sri Lankan batting for showing no fight in the third ODI. (P.C.:BCCI)
Sri Lanka produced an embarrassing batting performance in the third ODI against India on Sunday, January 15, as they were bundled out for just 73. Chasing 391 to win, the visitors fell a mammoth 317 runs short of India's total and succumbed to the biggest defeat in ODI history in terms of runs.

The battling line-up for the visitors showed a lot of promise in the T20I series. Unfortunately, most of their star batters struggled to score big in the ODIs. Apart from skipper Dasun Shanaka, who got a hundred in the second ODI, the visitors were ordinary with the bat to say the least.

Fans on Twitter trolled Sri Lanka for another horrible batting performance. One of them tweeted an image with an in-picture caption that read:

"Ye toh shuru hote hi khatam hogaya (This has finished before it started)"

Here are some of the reactions:

IND Vs SL 2nd Innings SL Batting:#INDvSL https://t.co/rVal33vi0u
Why Team73 are so scared to play against Virat, Gill, Siraj and India? 😂 #cricket twitter.com/daniel86cricke…
If you are having a tough time and are feeling depressed, then just think about @daniel86cricket. First of all, Kohli scored a 100 today, then Team 317 got all out on 73 chasing 391, thus losing by 317 runs, the biggest margin in ODIs.
TEAM73. Losing by 317 runs.Losing series 3-0Lulz! @daniel86cricket
SL demanding batting once again 😂😂Then only they will cross Gill’s score 😂Forget about #KingKohli #SLvInd #INDvSL
Kohli scoring 100s at will.Sri Lanka collapsing like sand castles under a tsunami.I did it. I successfully time travelled to 2016-17.#INDvSL #Cricket
Srilanka failed to score the number of tons Virat kohli has in International Cricket in this match.
Virat Kohli 166*Sri Lanka 73Virat outscored Sri Lanka by 93 runs - the highest difference between an Indian player's score and opposition's all-out total in a ODI.#INDvSL #SLvIND #INDvsSL #SLvsIND
Abey aisa bhi mat pelo ki Sri Lanka agli baar aane se mana karde. We need them.
The batting has been embarrassing the whole tour, including in the T20s. Aside from Shanaka, they had nobody to carry the flag. The debutant was a saving grace in the last game. Where are the batters in Sri Lanka?! #INDvSL twitter.com/cricketwallah/…
A sorry day for Sri Lanka with no redeeming features. The only consolation is that things surely cannot get any worse than a 317 run loss in an ODI.
India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs, just noticed @daniel86cricket if you add 4/32 from Siraj it makes it 36, please do a dedication tweet, Champion.
Disappointing ‘no show’ by Sri Lanka, massive win for India. Should lift confidence further for matches against NewZealand.

Sri Lanka couldn't really recover from Mohammad Siraj's damaging spell

India's stupendous batting display meant Sri Lanka were on the backfoot from the start. Despite the stiff target, the Lankans had a remote chance of putting up a respectable score as the pitch was expected to get easier to bat due to dew in the evening.

However, Mohammed Siraj ensured that he gave absolutely nothing to the visitors in the powerplay.

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis were all dismissed due to some relentlessly accurate bowling from Siraj. The speedster also cleaned up Wanindu Hasaranga later with an absolute jaffa to end with figures of 4/32 from 10 overs.

Although Siraj didn't pick up a fifer, he was well supported by Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up a couple of wickets each. The visitors just didn't have an answer to India's disciplined bowling and have a lot to reflect on after a dark day.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
