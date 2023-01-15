Sri Lanka produced an embarrassing batting performance in the third ODI against India on Sunday, January 15, as they were bundled out for just 73. Chasing 391 to win, the visitors fell a mammoth 317 runs short of India's total and succumbed to the biggest defeat in ODI history in terms of runs.

The battling line-up for the visitors showed a lot of promise in the T20I series. Unfortunately, most of their star batters struggled to score big in the ODIs. Apart from skipper Dasun Shanaka, who got a hundred in the second ODI, the visitors were ordinary with the bat to say the least.

Fans on Twitter trolled Sri Lanka for another horrible batting performance. One of them tweeted an image with an in-picture caption that read:

"Ye toh shuru hote hi khatam hogaya (This has finished before it started)"

Here are some of the reactions:

Abhimanyu @_abhimanyu1810



SL Batting:



#INDvSL IND Vs SL 2nd InningsSL Batting: IND Vs SL 2nd Innings SL Batting:#INDvSL https://t.co/rVal33vi0u

Hriday (Fan-Account) @Hriday1812 If you are having a tough time and are feeling depressed, then just think about @daniel86cricket . First of all, Kohli scored a 100 today, then Team 317 got all out on 73 chasing 391, thus losing by 317 runs, the biggest margin in ODIs. If you are having a tough time and are feeling depressed, then just think about @daniel86cricket. First of all, Kohli scored a 100 today, then Team 317 got all out on 73 chasing 391, thus losing by 317 runs, the biggest margin in ODIs.

Kuldeep Gangwar @kuldeep_gangwar



Then only they will cross Gill’s score

Forget about



#SLvInd #INDvSL SL demanding batting once againThen only they will cross Gill’s scoreForget about #KingKohli SL demanding batting once again 😂😂Then only they will cross Gill’s score 😂Forget about #KingKohli #SLvInd #INDvSL

Not Daniel Alexander @_UnrealDaniel

Sri Lanka collapsing like sand castles under a tsunami.



I did it. I successfully time travelled to 2016-17.



#INDvSL #Cricket Kohli scoring 100s at will.Sri Lanka collapsing like sand castles under a tsunami.I did it. I successfully time travelled to 2016-17. Kohli scoring 100s at will.Sri Lanka collapsing like sand castles under a tsunami.I did it. I successfully time travelled to 2016-17.#INDvSL #Cricket

Ratnadeep @_ratna_deep Srilanka failed to score the number of tons Virat kohli has in International Cricket in this match. Srilanka failed to score the number of tons Virat kohli has in International Cricket in this match.

Rajneesh Gupta @rgcricket

Sri Lanka 73



Virat outscored Sri Lanka by 93 runs - the highest difference between an Indian player's score and opposition's all-out total in a ODI.



#INDvSL #SLvIND #INDvsSL #SLvsIND Virat Kohli 166*Sri Lanka 73Virat outscored Sri Lanka by 93 runs - the highest difference between an Indian player's score and opposition's all-out total in a ODI. Virat Kohli 166*Sri Lanka 73Virat outscored Sri Lanka by 93 runs - the highest difference between an Indian player's score and opposition's all-out total in a ODI.#INDvSL #SLvIND #INDvsSL #SLvsIND

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Abey aisa bhi mat pelo ki Sri Lanka agli baar aane se mana karde. We need them. Abey aisa bhi mat pelo ki Sri Lanka agli baar aane se mana karde. We need them.

Mohamed Zeeshan @ZeeMohamed_ twitter.com/cricketwallah/… Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Disappointing ‘no show’ by Sri Lanka, massive win for India. Should lift confidence further for matches against NewZealand. Disappointing ‘no show’ by Sri Lanka, massive win for India. Should lift confidence further for matches against NewZealand. The batting has been embarrassing the whole tour, including in the T20s. Aside from Shanaka, they had nobody to carry the flag. The debutant was a saving grace in the last game. Where are the batters in Sri Lanka?! #INDvSL The batting has been embarrassing the whole tour, including in the T20s. Aside from Shanaka, they had nobody to carry the flag. The debutant was a saving grace in the last game. Where are the batters in Sri Lanka?! #INDvSL twitter.com/cricketwallah/…

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket A sorry day for Sri Lanka with no redeeming features. The only consolation is that things surely cannot get any worse than a 317 run loss in an ODI. A sorry day for Sri Lanka with no redeeming features. The only consolation is that things surely cannot get any worse than a 317 run loss in an ODI.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs, just noticed @daniel86cricket if you add 4/32 from Siraj it makes it 36, please do a dedication tweet, Champion. India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs, just noticed @daniel86cricket if you add 4/32 from Siraj it makes it 36, please do a dedication tweet, Champion.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Disappointing ‘no show’ by Sri Lanka, massive win for India. Should lift confidence further for matches against NewZealand. Disappointing ‘no show’ by Sri Lanka, massive win for India. Should lift confidence further for matches against NewZealand.

Sri Lanka couldn't really recover from Mohammad Siraj's damaging spell

India's stupendous batting display meant Sri Lanka were on the backfoot from the start. Despite the stiff target, the Lankans had a remote chance of putting up a respectable score as the pitch was expected to get easier to bat due to dew in the evening.

However, Mohammed Siraj ensured that he gave absolutely nothing to the visitors in the powerplay.

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis were all dismissed due to some relentlessly accurate bowling from Siraj. The speedster also cleaned up Wanindu Hasaranga later with an absolute jaffa to end with figures of 4/32 from 10 overs.

Although Siraj didn't pick up a fifer, he was well supported by Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up a couple of wickets each. The visitors just didn't have an answer to India's disciplined bowling and have a lot to reflect on after a dark day.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes