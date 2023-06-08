“Yeah, we could have done it a little earlier” - Paras Mhambrey admits India erred in delaying short-ball tactic against Travis Head

Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey conceded that they should have used the short-ball tactic against Travis Head a lot earlier than they eventually did.

Head dominated Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, smashing 146* off 156 balls, adding an unbroken 251 for fourth wicket with Steve Smith (95* off 227 balls).

After India won the toss and bowled first, they reduced Australia to 76/3. However, Head came in and took on the Indian bowling to put the fielding side on the back foot. The bowlers did attempt to target Head’s rib cage, but by the time they did, the batter was very well set.

Asked about India’s delayed decision to pull their lengths back and tuck Head up with deliveries into the body, Mhambrey said at the end of the opening day’s play:

“We always felt that that was an area that we could exploit against him. But yeah, as you said, we could have done it a little earlier, maybe 30-40 runs earlier.

“But you've got to trust the captain. I think you also go with his instincts, and he felt maybe that the situation wasn't right to use that kind of a strategy. But I thought we could have done it a little earlier.”

ICC



Take a bow, Travis Head



The first centurion in World Test Championship Final history

Head struck 22 fours and one six in a dominant innings as Australia ended Day 1 in a strong position at 327/3.

“We have an opportunity to come back in the game” - India bowling coach

While India are firmly on the back foot in the WTC final after Day 1, Mhambrey is optimistic of a fightback on Day 2. He is hopeful of the Indian bowlers making good use of the new ball that was taken towards the end of Wednesday’s play. The Team India bowling coach said:

“The second new ball that we took, we saw that the ball was getting a little seam, it was getting cut. So definitely tomorrow morning will be an important session for us.

“If we pick up a few wickets quickly, then definitely we have an opportunity to come back in the game.”

BCCI



Australia ended Day 1 at 327/3.



See you tomorrow for Day 2 action.



Scorecard



Stumps on the opening day of #WTC23 Final!

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur picked up one wicket each for India on Day 1 of the WTC final, but all the bowlers had an economy rate of over three.

