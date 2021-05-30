“It is like a World Cup final for me” - Neil Wagner on WTC final against India

New Zealand left-arm pacer Neil Wagner has said that the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India would be nothing short of a World Cup final for him.

The WTC final between India and the Blackcaps will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22. Neil Wagner will be one of the key bowlers for the Kiwis.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he admitted that, having failed to find a place in New Zealand’s white-ball squads, the WTC final will be his shot at ‘World Cup’ glory.

Neil Wagner stated:

"Yeah, it is like a World Cup final for me. The biggest disappointment, I guess, in my career is that I've never really played a white-ball game for New Zealand or never been able to crack into the T20 or the one-day game.

"That ship has probably sailed now and I don't think the opportunity will ever come. For me now, it's about putting all my focus and energy into Test cricket and to be able to play in a World Test Championship final is like a World Cup for me," he added.

The 35-year-old fast bowler further added that playing against a great side India would be a test of his skills on the biggest stage, which is what cricketers play for. Neil Wagner said in this regard:

"I know this final is the first and there isn't a lot of history around it, but it's the start of something that's pretty big. To play in a one-off Test final against India, one of the best teams in the world, if not the best team in the world, to be able to test yourself against the best on the highest and biggest stage, that's what it's about.

"It's extremely exciting, but I don't want to think too far ahead. Don't want to let the occasion get to you, just treat it like another Test match and do the same things you do. It's definitely going to be a special occasion. That's for sure," Neil Wagner went on to add.

He's always been there for me: Neil Wagner on BJ Watling

New Zealand’s tour of England, comprising two Tests against the hosts and the WTC final against India, will mark the swansong of wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling.

Paying tribute to Watling as the 35-year-old brings the curtains down on his career, Neil Wagner said:

"He's a top man and will be sorely missed in this team. He's the glue and the gel of the team and has been around for a long time now. I've always appreciated his honesty. He's one of the guys who puts me back in line if need be, but will also encourage you and pick you up on the tough days. He's always been there for me, whether for plans or ideas. No matter how tired he is, he will sprint from the keeping side, run all the way to your mark to have a chat with you with a couple of plans.”

New Zealand's tour of England will begin with the first Test at Lord’s, starting June 2. The second Test will be played in Birmingham from June 10.

