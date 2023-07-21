"Yeh taufa humne khudko diya hai" - Top 10 Virat Kohli memes after he equals Don Bradman with 29th Test century in his 500th international match

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli notched up his 29th Test century in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday, July 21. It was also his first overseas century since 2018.

Kohli held the innings together and averted a collapse on day 1 after West Indies bowlers reduced India to 182/4 after a 139-run opening partnership. He rebuilt the innings with Ravindra Jadeja and took his side out of a troubling situation.

Virat showcased his exquisite range of signature drives and also ran hard between the wickets. He put a price on his wicket and reached 87 by the end of day 1. He continued in the same vein of form on day 2, reaching his 29th Test century with a glorious drive in the first session. However, his innings ended in an unfortunate manner when he got run out in the 99th over after scoring 121(206).

Indian cricket fans enjoyed Virat Kohli's sublime Test century against West Indies in his milestone match. They took to social media and expressed their views through some memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"It's a pleasure to talk to him and learning from him" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on the experience of sharing the dressing room with Virat Kohli

Speaking after the conclusion of play on day 1 of the second Test, Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up that he was learning a lot from his senior Virat Kohli and was grateful for the opportunity.

"It's always great to watch him (Virat Kohli) bat and bat alongside him. He's a legend and I'm blessed to play with him. It's wonderful to go out with him and learn from him. There is a lot to learn from him, to keep watching what he does outside the field and on the field. It's a pleasure to talk to him and learning from him," Jaiswal said.