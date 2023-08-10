“Yellow suits you” – Kate Cross reunites with Harmanpreet Kaur in The Hundred

Former Manchester Originals players Kate Cross and Harmanpreet Kaur reunited in The Hundred on Wednesday (August 9).

That came as they faced off while representing Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets, respectively, in Nottingham. The duo represented the same team in the first two editions of the 100-ball tournament.

They wore respective purple and yellow jerseys as they posed for the camera. Cross, who is a huge fan of IPL team Chennai Super Kings, shared a refreshing selfie as an Instagram story with the caption.

“Reunited Harmanpreet Kaur. P.S. Yellow suits you,” while tagging CSK.

Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and Kate Cross.

On the field, the Superchargers beat the Rockets by nine runs. Batting first, Superchargers scored 134-4 in their allotted 100 deliveries. Phoebe Litchfield top scored, with 38 off 27, while Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with 33 off 32.

Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon, Alana King and Naomi Dattani settled for one wicket apiece.

Rockets were cruising at 100/2 with 25 balls left, but Superchargers' spin attack held them off to pick up a second win of the season!

In response, the Superchargers restricted the Rockets to 125-7. Lucy Hingham starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3-29, while Georgia Wareham and Linsey Smith scalped two wickets apiece.

Byrony Smith top scored with 70 off 44, including three sixes and nine boundaries. The other batters, though, failed to make an impact.

With the win, the Supercharges jumped to third in The Hundred points table with two wins in three games. Meanwhile, the Rockets moved to rock-bottom in eighth after two losses in three games (one abandoned due to rain).

When Kate Cross expressed her sadness as CSK didn’t bid for WPL team

Kate Cross expressed her sadness as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn’t bid for a Women’s Premier League team for the inaugural season earlier this year. The 31-year-old had shared a crying face emoji to the development.

The English pacer, though, remained unsold despite her experience of playing in the Hundred and Big Bash League. She had a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Kate Cross later joined broadcaster Jio Cinema's commentary panel in the six-team tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians Women beat Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in the final to win the inaugural edition of the competition.