"You cannot afford to lose against Bangladesh" - Aakash Chopra warns India against taking Litton Das & Co. lightly

Aakash Chopra reckons India cannot afford to lose to Bangladesh. He added that the Tigers could spring a surprise if the Men in Blue are even slightly below par.

The two teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4). While the second ODI will also be played at the same venue three days later, the final match is scheduled in Chattogram on December 10.

While previewing the first ODI in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that the hosts believe that the two teams are evenly matched, even though previous results may suggest otherwise, saying:

"The matches against Bangladesh are extremely interesting because if we believe them, it seems it's a contest between the equals; both teams are at par. But if you see the numbers, the head-to-head, you will say that there is a huge gap. You cannot afford to lose against Bangladesh, that is for sure."

Chopra feels Bangladesh have underperformed considering the talent at their disposal. The former India batter observed:

"It is not as bad a team as they are performing. Tamim Iqbal is the captain, opener, left-hander, bats well. Shanto also plays decently; there is no doubt about that. My favourite player is Litton Das. When this guy gets set, he scores a century; he is a very good player."

Tamim Iqbal, who was originally picked as the captain, has been ruled out of the series due to a back injury. Litton Das has been named the new captain.

"This team will once again try to revolve around Shakib Al Hasan" - Aakash Chopra

Shakib Al Hasan had an exceptional 2019 World Cup with the bat.

Chopra reckons Shakib Al Hasan could be the lynchpin in the Bangladesh lineup, explaining:

"Mushfiqur Rahim is still playing this format; if he is there in the team, he will play, for sure. This team will once again try to revolve around Shakib Al Hasan. This format suits Shakib Al Hasan because the pace at which he goes, it works absolutely right for this format."

The renowned commentator added that the hosts have a well-rounded bowling attack and could upset India if the visitors are not at their best. He elaborated:

"Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain and a left-arm spinner in the form of Nasum Ahmed - their bowling is not that bad. This team troubles you, and if you play even slightly bad against them, they will beat you."

India have won 30 of 36 ODIs they have played against Bangladesh, with one game not yielding a result. The Men in Blue have also emerged victorious in the last five ODIs between the two sides and will hope to continue that run.

