“You all already made India the winner of the World Cup” - Wasim Akram questions excess hype among Indian fans, media ahead of final

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram reckons that Indian fans and the broadcast media in the country went overboard with their expectations of wanting the Men in Blue to win the 2023 World Cup. Questioning the excess hype, he commented that India were indirectly declared winners even before the final was played.

Australia stunned India in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to lift the ICC trophy for the sixth time. For the Men in Blue, it was a case of so near yet so far. The hosts were undefeated heading into the final, winning 10 games on the trot. On the big day, though, they failed to deliver.

Speaking to Star Sports, Akram urged India as a nation to be more realistic in their expectations from the cricket team.

"I can understand that, as a nation, it will be tough to get over it because your team played so well throughout the tournament. They won 10 matches on the trot; they were consistent. But television, social media, fans... you all already made India the winner of the World Cup. You accept your mistake too, I'm sorry,” he commented.

"You increased the hope of the people because they were playing so well. It's not entirely your fault. They were playing very good cricket. But it came to just one bad game. Credit goes to Australia," the former Pakistan captain went on to add.

Batting first after losing the toss, India managed to put up only 240 on the board. Australia chased down the target in 43 overs, with six wickets in hand, as Travis Head slammed a hundred.

“Fans of India and Pakistan have an elephant's memory” - Wasim Akram

While agreeing that the loss in the 2023 World Cup final was a painful one for Indian fans, he urged them to move on.

He, however, described Indian and Pakistan fans as ones with an elephant's memory, revealing that he still gets questioned about his side’s loss in the 1999 World Cup.

"First of all, the Indian team played really well. It feels like a shock (that they lost in the final), they are down but it's alright. I still get asked about the loss in the 1999 World Cup final. When will our fans forget this? The fans of India and Pakistan have an elephant's memory,” the 57-year-old said.

“It's been 30 years since we lost that final and they still ask me why I opted to bat after winning the toss. So, don't take social media seriously; half of it is just drama. As a nation, you have to move on; there's another World Cup coming in six months," Akram concluded.

Australia crushed Akram-led Pakistan by eight wickets in the 1999 World Cup final at Lord’s in a disappointingly one-sided encounter.