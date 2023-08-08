"You also have to exercise patience with someone like him" - Robin Uthappa on what Hardik Pandya should do differently as skipper in the 3rd T20I

Robin Uthappa feels Hardik Pandya has done a decent job as India's T20I skipper and needs to be given a lot more time to further develop his leadership skills.

India will face the West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series in Providence, Guyana, on Tuesday, August 8. It's a must-win game for the visitors after their reversals from seemingly winning positions in the first two matches.

While previewing the third T20I on JioCinema, Uthappa was asked what Hardik Pandya should do differently as skipper, to which he responded:

"I think Hardik has led well so far, barring the error in judgment by not bowling Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal after he got three wickets (two wickets and a run-out) in the previous over in the second T20I. He has done exceptionally well with the bat. He has done well with the ball as well."

The former Indian opener added:

"He is taking the responsibility up as a bowler and picked up wickets as well, got the team off to a great start in the second T20I. Having said that, you also have to exercise patience with someone like him, simply because he has only led in the IPL so far."

Hardik was criticized for removing Yuzvendra Chahal from the attack after he had picked up two wickets and conceded just three runs in the 16th over of the West Indies chase in the second T20I. The move backfired as Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph scored the required 21 runs off the 18th and 19th overs bowled by Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar respectively.

"He has not led too much in international cricket" - Robin Uthappa on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has led India in 13 T20Is. [P/C: BCCI]

Robin Uthappa pointed out that Hardik Pandya hasn't captained much in international cricket. He observed:

"He has not led too much in international cricket. So you want to give him that space to figure out and find his feet as a leader within this group as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by stating that the Indian team management and fans need to exhibit patience with the Gujarat Titans skipper:

"It takes a little bit of time for that to happen and I think it will be wise for the team management and also for us as supporters of the Indian team to exercise some patience for him to come in and shine through as a leader."

The Men in Blue have won eight of the 13 T20Is they have played under Hardik's leadership, with one game ending as a tie via the DLS method. However, the four defeats have come in his last seven matches as skipper and he will want to win the remaining three games of the ongoing series to enhance his chances of leading India in next year's T20 World Cup.

