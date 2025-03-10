"You have always loved taking those difficult roads" - Suryakumar Yadav's heartfelt post for Gautam Gambhir after India's 2025 Champions Trophy win

By Dev Sharma
Modified Mar 10, 2025 15:07 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
India beat New Zealand to win ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Source: Getty)

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav took to social media on Monday, March 10, to share a heartfelt message for head coach Gautam Gambhir. This came after India's victory over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, which took place on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

After opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 251 in their 50 overs, thanks to fifties from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*). In reply, captain Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 76 off 83 balls. Shreyas Iyer contributed 48, while Axar Patel added 29. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 34, as India triumphed by six wickets with an over to spare.

As India celebrated their historic victory, Suryakumar shared an emotional message for coach Gambhir on Instagram Stories, writing:

“Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations, you have always loved taking those difficult roads. Congratulations Gauti bhai.”
Suryakumar Yadav&#039;s heartfelt post for Gautam Gambhir (Image via Instagram-@surya_14kumar)
Suryakumar Yadav's heartfelt post for Gautam Gambhir (Image via Instagram-@surya_14kumar)

Since taking over from Rahul Dravid in July 2024, Gautam Gambhir has faced criticism for India's results in both the ODI and Test formats, with the team losing a bilateral 50-over series to Sri Lanka.

In the red-ball format, India was whitewashed 3-0 at home by New Zealand and also failed to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, losing 3-1. However, 2025 so far has been a standout year for Gambhir in ODI cricket, with India first sweeping England 3-0 in a three-match series and now winning the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“Good things happen to good people” - Suryakumar Yadav's heartwarming message for Rohit Sharma

As India secured their third ICC Champions Trophy title and their first under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the 37-year-old. He wrote:

“Our captain does it, again! Good things happen to good people and @rohitsharma45 is one of the nicest, most supportive and approachable people out there. Congratulations on adding another feather to your massively decorated hat-B-RO.”

Rohit Sharma now has two ICC trophies as captain of India: the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

