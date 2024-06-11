"You should be angry with the way Pakistan cricket runs" - Aakash Chopra on Men in Green's situation ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Canada

Aakash Chopra has noted that Pakistan fans should be angry with their cricket establishment. He questioned the Men in Green's team selection for the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have lost their first two Group A games against the United States of America and India respectively. They face Canada in a must-win game in New York on Tuesday, June 11, and will also have to beat Ireland in their final group match to stand any chance of qualifying for the Super Eights.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Pakistan fans' anger is justified as they are feeling humiliated.

"Pakistan's chances are not yet over although whichever people I met, in Manhattan and at the ground, everyone said they had been humiliated. The situation is very bad and the fans' anger is legit. More than the players, you should be angry with the way Pakistan cricket runs, that which people you select," he said (8:40).

"If you felt that after selecting this team, especially this batting, you are making a world-beating team, it's T20, things can and might change, but it doesn't look like that after seeing the team. The batting does not have the might at all, how do you do that? That's Pakistan cricket for you," the former India opener added.

Pakistan's batting has let them down in both games. They posted a below-par 159/7 against the United States on a decent pitch in Dallas and failed to chase a 120-run target against India in New York.

"It's difficult to beat Canada" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's qualification hopes

Canada upset Ireland in their last game.

While acknowledging that Pakistan still have a decent chance of qualification, Aakash Chopra noted that they won't find it easy against Canada.

"You might be thinking about Pakistan's qualification chances. They are not too far behind in net run rate and since these games are being played on such grounds, no team will be able to catch up. It's difficult to beat Canada because they beat Ireland on the same ground. They have decent fast bowling and you also get a left-arm spinner in Saad Bin Zafar," he reasoned (7:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed that Babar Azam and company will have to win their remaining two group games and hope for favorable results in other matches.

"They are not a gun team but a decent team. Pakistan will have to beat Canada and Ireland, both things are not going to be easy, but you will have to win something if you want to qualify. They will also have to hope that Ireland beat USA. If Ireland beat USA and India also beat USA and Canada as well, it will be a two-way tie, with both USA and Pakistan having won two games," Chopra explained.

However, Chopra reckons the United States will likely beat Ireland and seal their berth in the Super Eights.

"If it's a two-way tie with India winning all their four games, Pakistan's qualification chances are still alive. So Pakistan are not out of it yet. However, there is a very strong possibility that USA beat Ireland because of the way USA are playing, and more importantly, the way Ireland are playing," he stated.

Even if Monank Patel and company beat Ireland, Pakistan can still qualify for the Super Eights if India lose their remaining two group games. Pakistan can pip India and Canada to a Super Eight berth on net run rate in such a scenario if they win their last two group matches.

