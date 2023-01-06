“You are Arshdeep Singh, it doesn’t mean…” – Reetinder Singh Sodhi lashes out at no-balls in 2nd IND vs SL T20I

Reetinder Singh Sodhi lashed out at Arshdeep Singh for delivering five no-balls in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday.

The former India all-rounder feels that players shouldn’t commit basic mistakes and reckons that head coach Rahul Dravid will be worried after the 16-run loss, which came a day after India’s jailbreak in Mumbai.

Speaking on India News, Sodhi said:

“No balls are cardinal errors. You are Arshdeep Singh, if you didn’t play cricket for some time, it doesn’t mean that you come in without momentum and bowl back-to-back no-balls. You have to set it right. Your team is facing losses. Rahul Dravid must be a worried man.”

Arshdeep conceded 37 runs and bowled five no-balls during his two overs, including a hat-trick of no-balls in his first over, which played a pivotal role in helping Sri Lanka post 206/6.

To add fuel to the fire, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik also bowled one no-ball each, giving Sri Lanka seven free-hits.

“He didn’t look fully match fit” – Saba Karim on Arshdeep Singh

Saba Karim, meanwhile, said Arshdeep Singh didn’t look 100 percent fit after recovering from illness. He feels that players who make a comeback in international cricket after gaps should play domestic cricket or practice games to get a place in the team.

Speaking on the same show as Reetinder Singh Sodhi, the former India selector said:

“There should be a system where when a player comes back after an injury, he should get a place in the team only after playing a few games. Here, he was ill which is why he couldn’t play the first game. In the second game, he didn’t look fully match fit right from the very first over. He looked rusty. He needs time to get fit.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvssl Arshdeep Singh on top of an unwanted record Arshdeep Singh on top of an unwanted record 👀#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/5lIMWmOqUi

Arshdeep represented the Men in Blue after more than a month's gap. He previously played for India during the white-ball series in November in New Zealand. So far, the left-arm seamer has bowled 14 no-balls in 22 T20Is.

His performance has put a question mark on his place in the playing XI for the series decider in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for 2nd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Cricket News & Update

Poll : 0 votes