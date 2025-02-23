"You asked if it runs in the family" - Sunil Gavaskar's hilarious comment on Imam-ul-Haq's run-out in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Indian cricketer and legend Sunil Gavaskar made a hilarious comment on air during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. Gavaskar took a funny take on Pakistan opener Imam-ul-haq's run-out.

Imam, who replaced Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy squad after the first game, was run out on the third ball of the 10th over by Axar Patel.

"You asked if it runs in the family, I don't think there's a run in it," Sunil Gavaskar said during commentary.

Gavaskar was referring to former Pakistan captain and legend Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was known for being run out numerous times in his cricketing career. Inzamam has been trolled over the years for some of his bizarre run-outs. The former Pakistan star is the uncle of Imam-ul-Haq.

Former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram were also present on commentary with Gavaskar. Akram stated on air that Inzamam might get upset hearing this.

Playing his first game in the 2025 Champions Trophy, Imam could score only 10 runs off 26 deliveries as Pakistan are batting batting first after having won the toss earlier.

Pakistan make slow start after opting to bat first against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan have made a relatively slow start to their innings after having won the toss and opting to bat first against India in their ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy fixture in Dubai.

At the half-way mark of their innings (25 overs), they have managed to score just 99 runs at a run-rate of just 3.96 runs per over. They have also lost a couple of wickets and will look to up the ante.

Apart from Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan also lost the wicket of Babar Azam early, who was dimissed for just 23 runs off 26 deliveries off Hardik Pandya's bowling. Captain Mohammad Rizwan, unbeaten on 24 off 53 balls, and Saud Shakeel, unbeaten on 29 off 45 balls, are at the crease for Pakistan at the time of writing.

India will be confident with the way they have started with the ball and will want to restrict Pakistan to a low total in the end.

