"You believe that the superstars can do it" - Brian Lara advises Team India to plan properly for T20 World Cup 2024

West Indian legend Brian Lara has warned Team India to plan well if they are to lift the T20 World Cup this year. The Trinidadian believes good teams often fail to plan for tournaments, thinking things will work themselves out.

Team India are arguably one of the favorites to win the T20 World Cup, given their side's composition. The Men in Blue will be keen to break their ICC trophy jinx, having last lifted one way back in 2013.

Speaking to PTI, Lara reckons even a team of superstars can come up short on a few occasions and that a side having Virat Kohli or Vivian Richards also needs planning.

He said:

"Sometimes when you have a team with a lot of superstars, you forget the plan and you believe that the superstars can do it. They just have to turn up. Sometimes you may feel, as a coach, intimidated, telling Sir Vivian Richards or Virat Kohli, you know exactly what you expect of them. Obviously when you have such great players, you want to stick to that experience because you feel that they can do it and there's nothing wrong with it."

Following the squad announcement, there was widespread backlash about Rinku Singh's exclusion. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar came forward and clarified that they were looking for an extra bowler.

"The team is capable of winning the World Cup" - Brian Lara

Brian Lara. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lara stated that if India plan well, they will be unstoppable in the tournament and added:

"You've got a lot of exciting young players coming out and you also have that sort of conundrum. India have gone with a team that has experience. My advice, and it's not my criticism, it's my advice, to Rahul Dravid is to make sure and have a plan. The team is capable of winning the World Cup. Yes, it's a team that have maybe a couple of youngsters missing because of the situation. But I still believe that if they plan properly. India could win the World Cup."

The teams other than India in Group A are co-hosts USA, Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback