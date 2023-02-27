“You are the best judge, just back your instinct” - KS Bharat on message from Rohit Sharma over DRS calls

Team India keeper-batter KS Bharat has revealed that skipper Rohit Sharma has placed his trust in him for DRS calls despite his inexperience at the international level. The 29-year-old stated that Rohit has urged him to give his opinion frankly, without worrying about the end result.

With regular gloveman Rishabh Pant unavailable, Bharat was handed a much-awaited Test debut against Australia in Nagpur. He was impressive behind the stumps and was retained for the second match in Delhi as well.

Apart from being alert behind the wickets, keepers are also expected to help out the captain with regard to DRS reviews. Opening up about the same, Bharat said at a press conference ahead of the third Test in Indore:

“Rohit bhai (Sharma) and myself had a word. He said, ‘you are the best judge as you stay close to the batsman. So whatever you feel, just give your opinion. You, me and the bowler - the three of us will discuss and we will take a call’. He said, ‘don’t worry about whether it is going to go our way or their way. Just back your instinct - whatever you feel, just put it across’. So the message is clear.”

The Andhra Pradesh batter was also asked about how difficult it is to keep wickets to Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on turning tracks in India. Admitting that it’s a challenge, Bharat asserted that domestic experience has helped him a lot. He stated:

“They are top-class spinners and it is not easy keeping, but it not that difficult. All this while, playing domestic and keeping for 10-12 years, you enjoy the job as well as you get mature to keep to the best spinners.”

While left-arm spinner Jadeja has claimed 17 wickets from two Tests, off-spinner Ashwin has 14 scalps to his name.

“Rohit bhai told me that I will go in at No. 6” - Bharat on cameo in Delhi

After Jadeja’s seven-fer bundled out Australia for 113 in their second innings in Delhi, India were set a target of 115. Following Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal with the score on 88, Bharat walked in at No. 6. Asked about the move, the keeper-batter explained:

“Rohit bhai told me that I will go in at No. 6 (in Delhi 2nd innings). I was ready the minute they (Australia) got all-out. As a player, when you sit out, you just can’t relax saying, ‘it’s not going to be my day’. You always have to be in the game. Lucky enough that I got an opportunity to go in and bat.”

Bharat remained unbeaten on 23 off 22, while Cheteshwar Pujara returned undefeated on 31 in his 100th Test as India won the game by six wickets.

