"You are beyond words for me"- Shubman Gill & other Indian cricketers react to Father's Day on social media

Indian opener Shubman Gill was one among many cricketers who took to social media on the occasion of Father's Day. Gill is very close to his father, who's also his coach.
The opener thanked his father for having a massive contribution in his journey of being a professional cricketer and posted their photo with a heartwarming note.
Here's what Shubman Gill captioned the photo with:
"There’s nothing that I can write or say that could possibly explain how i feel about you Dad. You are beyond words for me"
Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, on the occasion of Father's Day, took to Twitter and wrote about the impact his late father had on him as a person. He tweted:
"My father was loving, not strict. Instead of fear, he operated with love. He taught me so much and meant the world to me. His thinking, values and his idea of parenting were far ahead of his time. Miss you, Baba!"
Other cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal also posted pictures of them with their kids and described the special feeling they get after being a father.
KL Rahul, Mithali Raj and Dinesh Karthik also took to social media on the occasion. Here are some of the reactions:
India will be back in action against West Indies next month
Team India will now be travelling to West Indies in July-August for playing a full-fledged tour consisting of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The defeat in the World Test Championship final against Australia might see some fresh faces being introduced in the longest format.
The three ODIs and five T20Is will also be crucial for India's preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup 2024. It will be interesting to see which new faces get a call-up to the T20I side, especially with the T20 World Cup set to be held in West Indies and USA next year.
