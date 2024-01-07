"You have to blame the T20 cricket going around the world"- AB de Villiers on India and South Africa not playing a three-match Test series

South Africa's former batting superstar AB de Villiers is disappointed to see India and South Africa having played only two Tests in their recent series. The Proteas hosted India for just two Tests with the series ending drawn at 1-1.

De Villiers understood the importance of Cricket South Africa wanting to ensure the SA20 league is a success from a financial point of view. However, he also believes Test cricket needs special measures to be preserved.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about the two-match Test series (30:15):

"I am not happy with the fact that there's not a third Test. You have to blame the T20 cricket going around the world for that. I don't know exactly whom to blame but I definitely sense something is wrong. If you want to see all the teams compete and see who is the best Test team in the world, something has to change."

AB de Villiers not surprised with Cape Town pitch

The pitch for the second Test between India and South Africa at Cape Town has come under heavy scrutiny after the game ended in less than two days. It was the shortest Test ever in the history of the game (according to overs bowled).

However, AB de Villiers wasn't surprised with the pitch as he feels it gets easier to bat after carefully negotiating that first session. On this, he stated (30:53):

"It (Cape Town) was a pretty stock-standard wicket in my opinion. I remember jumping around there on Day 1. If you can just get through the first session on Day 1, it gets easier. If you see the players who were playing their shots and not hanging around, they were the ones doing well.

"I remember Ben Stokes scoring a double hundred there. I myself scored some hundreds there. You can't allow bowlers like Philander, Bumrah, Siraj, Rabada to keep bowling on off-stump."

Aiden Markram's sensational hundred in Cape Town was a perfect example of the attacking batting that AB de Villiers was talking about. However, the excessive bounce from a good length surprised most observers, including the captain of the home side Dean Elgar. He said he had never seen such a wicket at that venue before.

