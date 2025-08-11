"You cannot bullishly say that India would qualify" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill and Co.'s chances of reaching 2027 WTC final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubman Gill and company should be in the running to qualify for the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, he acknowledged that one cannot be too bullish about India's chances, considering they are going through a transition.

India garnered 46.67 percent points from the recently concluded Test series against England, their first series of the 2025-27 WTC cycle. They won and lost two games apiece and drew the Manchester Test.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that one can't be too confident about India's chances of reaching the WTC final, but reckoned that they would be strong contenders.

"India's home series are against Australia, the West Indies and South Africa. I feel we will win all three of these series. We will win against the West Indies and South Africa, although it might not be that straightforward as we are also going through a transition, and beat Australia as well," Chopra said (4:50).

"One of our away series is against Sri Lanka. I am expecting us to garner a lot of points there. New Zealand is tough. I think we should be okay. We will once again be in the running. We will be in the top three or four. Of course, since we are going through a transition, you cannot bullishly say that India would qualify for sure, but I consider India to be a strong contender," he added.

Aakash Chopra opined that India's chances are better than Australia's. He added that the drawn series in England has raised expectations and significantly improved India's chances.

"They should actually be okay" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's home series in the 2025-27 WTC cycle

Pakistan haven't yet started their campaign in the 2025-27 WTC cycle. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Pakistan should do well in their three home series in the 2025-27 WTC cycle.

"Pakistan's home series are against New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka. They should actually be okay. Pakistan should do well at home, unless they start making roads. Their away series are against England, the West Indies and Bangladesh," he said (7:05).

The former India opener added that Pakistan have a good chance of qualifying for the WTC final.

"Pakistan have a favorable draw again. Win in the West Indies and Bangladesh, compete a little in England, and beat Sri Lanka, New Zealand and South Africa at home. Pakistan have a good chance. However, I have said that about Pakistan earlier as well when their away series were in the West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, they didn't win a single series at home," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that Pakistan have lately started preparing rank turners at home, with spinners bowling all the overs. He added that if Pakistan continue to do so, they would win at home and have a very decent chance of doing well in the ongoing WTC cycle.

