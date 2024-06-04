“You can bowl Hardik Pandya” – Former India cricketer wants Men in Blue to use Pandya in IND vs IRE T20 World Cup match

Sanjay Manjrekar wants Rohit Sharma and company to use Hardik Pandya the bowler in their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in New York on Wednesday (June 5). The former India cricketer suggested having three seamers in the playing XI at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground.

Manjrekar added that India should deepen their batting at the cost of a spinner by using all-rounder Axar Patel. He believes that Ravindra Jadeja and Axar’s left-arm spin bowling will play significant roles on the New York pitch.

Manjrekar told ESPN Cricinfo:

“In this sort of pitch, there is something for seam bowlers. You saw Theekshana didn’t bowl when Sri Lanka played. So, three seamers can play, you can bowl Hardik Pandya because he’s a hit-the-deck bowler.”

“You can reduce a spinner. You need depth in your batting. There, you’ve Sanju Samson, a great Test player, who will benefit. India will look to deepen their batting, so Axar Patel might play. On this pitch, finger spinners will be more successful than wrist spinners,” he added.

Hardik Pandya recently bagged 11 wickets in 12 innings at an economy rate of 10.75 in IPL 2024. Axar also scalped 11 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 7.65.

“I don’t think Chahal will get an opportunity” – Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of IND vs IRE T20 World Cup match

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Yuzvendra Chahal will not find a place in India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup game against Ireland. He believes that the Men in Blue can also rest Kuldeep Yadav by opting for four pacers and two finger spinners.

The cricketer-turned-commentator told ESPNCricinfo:

“I don’t think Chahal will get an opportunity. Two left-arm spinners would be enough on this pitch, but keeping Kuldeep Yadav away will be a big call. If you look for horses for courses, then there would be four seamers and two finger spinners. When the boundaries are long, and the outfield is slow, so this combination would also work.”

Manjrekar also didn’t pick Shivam Dube in his playing XI. He wants Sanju Samson to make a cut if Yashasvi Jaiswal fails to make it to the playing XI. He concluded:

“Shivam Dube is not in my mix because if Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn’t play, I would once again back Sanju Samson but I am slightly confused after looking at the pitch. There are a lot of batters, we need some bowling options as well.”

Samson scored just one run off six balls against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup warm-up game. The wicketkeeper batter, however, is coming from a good IPL 2024 campaign, amassing 531 in 15 innings at a strike rate of 153.46, including five half-centuries in IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube scored 396 in 14 games at a strike rate of 162.29 with the help of three half-centuries. The duo will be keen to deliver in the T20 World Cup.

