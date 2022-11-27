Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth said wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant should take a break from white-ball cricket in order to reinvent himself.

Pant was part of India's T20 World Cup squad in Australia but played only a couple of matches in the latter part of the tournament. He managed nine runs in a couple of innings at a strike rate of 100.

As India moved to New Zealand for their ongoing limited-overs tour, Pant scored 17 runs in two T20I matches at a strike rate of 94.44. In the first ODI in Auckland, Pant was able to add just 15 runs in 23 balls before he was cleaned up by Lockie Ferguson.

After India's seven-wicket loss in the first ODI, Srikkanth explained on his YouTube channel, "Cheeky Cheeka", why Pant needs a break.

The 1983 World Cup-winning star said:

"Maybe you can give him a break and tell him 'just wait a bit, come and play in India', They haven't handled him well. Are you going to wait for a couple of matches before giving him a break or remove him after one or two games?"

He added:

"Yes, Rishabh Pant is not utilising the chances he's getting. I am very disappointed - ennada Pant-u (what is this Pant)?

"You are messing up these chances" - Kris Srikkanth's stern warning to Rishabh Pant

In the second ODI in Hamilton on Sunday, Pant started in India's XI ahead of Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. The move received public backlash on social media.

Speaking on how Rishabh Pant should reinvent himself for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, Srikkanth said:

"You are messing up these chances. If you smash into such matches, it'll be good right? The World Cup is coming up. Already a lot of people are saying that Pant isn't scoring so it'll add fuel to the fire. He's going to put pressure on himself. He needs to reinvent himself."

He added:

"He has to do something right - stand and play for a while and then go for it...He's throwing his wicket away all the time."

The second One-Day International between India and New Zealand was abandoned after rain washed away the game.

India were at 89 for 1 after 12.5 overs with Shubman Gill (45*) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) stranded at the crease, with the weather once again playing spoilsport.

The final ODI will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 30.

