"You can rest in the IPL if you want" - Aakash Chopra says Jasprit Bumrah shouldn't be given a break during the IND vs ENG Test series

Aakash Chopra reckons Jasprit Bumrah should take a break during IPL 2024, if required, instead of being rested in any of the remaining three Tests between India and England.

The five-match series is intriguingly poised at 1-1. Bumrah, with 15 scalps, was the highest wicket-taker across both sides in the first two Tests and was chosen as the Player of the Match for his nine-wicket haul in the second game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked who would replace Bumrah in the Indian XI if he is rested. He responded (2:20):

"I would say he won't rest at all. To be very honest, he shouldn't be rested as well, although a lot of people don't agree with me on this. They say Bumrah should be rested and be kept in cotton wool as he is a national asset and a treasure."

"I agree with all of that but ultimately, a cricketer has to play. You will have to play Test matches because you are absolute gold dust and we don't want to play without you. That's what I believe. You can rest in the IPL if you want. It's absolutely okay," the former India opener added.

The selectors are yet to announce the Indian squad for the remaining three Tests against England. Certain reports suggest that Bumrah could be rested for the third Test in Rajkot to keep him fresh for the final two games in Ranchi and Dharamsala.

"He didn't play any cricket for a month after the World Cup got over" - Aakash Chopra feels Jasprit Bumrah hasn't been overworked

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 20 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C:Getty]

Aakash Chopra noted that Jasprit Bumrah hasn't played too much cricket lately. He elaborated:

"He didn't play any cricket for a month after the World Cup got over. He played two Test matches in South Africa, which got over in two-and-a-half days apiece. After that, he hasn't played any other white-ball cricket here."

The reputed commentator added that the unconventional seamer can skip practice but shouldn't miss any of the Tests.

"He has straightaway played Test cricket and there also, he has bowled only 60 overs thus far. So I would say that he should play. If you have to manage your workload anywhere, don't practice. We just need you for the match. I want Jasprit Bumrah to play all Tests for India," Chopra said.

Bumrah played all 11 games for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, he has only played four Tests thereafter. The hosts might need his services in the ongoing series, considering that the other bowlers haven't been at their best and their batting hasn't fired.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should Jasprit Bumrah take a break during the IPL instead of the Test series against England? Yes No 0 votes