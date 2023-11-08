"You can say it is a dead rubber as both teams are not going anywhere" - Aakash Chopra on ENG vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that England's upcoming league-stage clash against the Netherlands is only of academic interest from the 2023 World Cup's perspective.

The two sides will lock horns at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 8. While Scott Edwards and company are ninth in the standings, the last edition's champions bring up the rear of the points table.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that a win for either side won't help their cause in the tournament. He elaborated (5:00):

"You can say it is a dead rubber as both teams are not going anywhere. One has won one out of seven matches and the other has won two out of seven matches. The ones who have won two, their name is the Netherlands, and England have won just one. So should the Netherlands start as favorites - no, wrong."

The former India opener feels Jos Buttler and company are slight favorites heading into the game. He said (6:45):

"It is a batting-friendly surface. The scales are tilted slightly in England's favor because Faizu kabhi to badla lega. So they might be ready to take revenge and play well. They might bowl well too and Buttler might finally score runs. These are all expectations."

England's solitary win in the tournament came in their second outing against Bangladesh. They have lost their last five matches and have struggled particularly in the batting department.

"They have defeated South Africa and Bangladesh and are coming after playing very good cricket" - Aakash Chopra on the Netherlands' campaign

Sybrand Engelbrecht is the Netherlands' top run-getter in the ongoing World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra believes the Netherlands have given a decent account of themselves in the tournament. He observed (7:05):

"The Netherlands - they have been a good side. They have defeated South Africa and Bangladesh and are coming after playing very good cricket. Sybrand Engelbrecht has started scoring a lot of runs regularly. Scott Edwards has played two or three good knocks."

However, he acknowledged that their star player Bas de Leede hasn't lived up to expectations. He stated:

"Max O'Dowd sometimes intermittently and Vikramjit Singh at the start. Bas de Leede's performances have gone down a little, I don't know how and why, but they have been good. It's a good side. They do punch above their weight and never concede defeat."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that while the result of the game might not make any difference to either side's fortunes in the tournament, it could impact their qualification for the Champions Trophy. The top seven teams in the ongoing World Cup along with hosts Pakistan will qualify for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

