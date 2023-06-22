"You can see the ball a split second earlier than me" - When Sachin Tendulkar's compliment saved VVS Laxman's career

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had a positive impact on the careers of many, including his former teammate and elegant right-hander VVS Laxman.

Laxman's incredible 281 played against Australia in Kolkata back in 2001 is still regarded by many to be the greatest Test innings by an Indian given the match situation.

However, it could have been all over for the legendary cricketer had he not scored in the final Test of the 1999-2000 Test series Down Under. The right-hander was then used as an opener by India and had a pretty rough patch, leading to reports that he could be dropped from the squad.

However, VVS Laxman had a chat with Sachin Tendulkar, which helped restore some confidence in his own abilities. Laxman then went on to score an incredible 167 against Australia in Sydney.

Former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad, in the book "Sachin @ 50" spoke about the conversation. He narrated:

"Then Laxman asked Sachin about his favourite player. Sachin replied: 'Laxman if you don’t smile and show your teeth, I’ll say you are my favourite player.’ Laxman started laughing and said Sachin was only making fun of him.

"Sachin interrupted and added: 'Laxman, I’ll tell you one thing. You are blessed with so much talent. You can see the ball a split second earlier than me.'"

Tendulkar further told Laxman that he had to make the most of the talent that God had given him, saying:

"'God has given you exceptional talent which you are not able to understand. God gave me minimum talent, which I am maximising: I have four gears in my batting defence. push, drive and loft. I understand the conditions and use my logic and perform accordingly.'"

VVS Laxman loved performing against Australia

The Australia of the early 2000s was a world-beating side feared by most teams. That makes VVS Laxman's record against them even more staggering.

In Tests against the Aussies, he scored 2,434 runs at an average of almost 50 with as many as six hundreds.

Overall, Laxman managed an excellent 8,781 runs in 134 matches for India in the longest format at an average of 45.97 with 56 half-centuries and 17 centuries. He also played 86 ODIs in which he scored 2,338 runs with 10 fifties, six hundreds and a high score of 131.

