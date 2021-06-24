"You can’t score 200-250 every time and expect your bowlers to do the work" – Deep Dasgupta slams India’s batting return in SENA countries

Deep Dasgupta was heavily critical of India’s batting returns in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries after they failed to put sufficient runs on the board in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The former cricketer feels it is high time the Indian batters started backing up the efforts of their bowlers in overseas conditions.

India's batters failed to match the mammoth efforts by their bowlers in the WTC final as New Zealand beat them by eight wickets.

Discussing India’s sorry effort with the willow on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta feels the batters need to start scoring runs away from home to give the team a fighting chance.

"No matter how well you bowl, you will have to score a few runs to win games. You can’t score 200-250 every time and expect your bowlers to do the work. Bowlers are doing their bit for the last 3-4 years. But to be a champion side, it is important for both batting and bowling units to work.”

6 - Since the beginning of 2019, the batting trio of @imVkohli, @ajinkyarahane88 and @cheteshwar1 have registered a total of 6 centuries; in the two years prior to that (2017-18), the three batsmen scored 18 tons, three times more than what they have achieved since 2019. Missing. pic.twitter.com/mMpi4ToJDw — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) June 23, 2021

Referring to India’s batting performances in SENA countries since 2016, Deep Dasgupta pointed out how the team has crossed 350 just thrice in 37 innings.

Deep Dasgupta also highlighted the individual records of India’s current batting line-up, admitting their returns have left a lot to be desired.

"Since 2016, Indian batsmen have crossed 350 just thrice in SENA countries, and have taken 37 innings to do so. If you look at the averages, only two have their averages over 40 (Kohli - 43.03 and Gill - 42.14), two have it in their 20s (Rahane - 29.81 and Rohit - 29), and one in their 30s (Pujara - 38.03). This needs to be sorted out."

Deep Dasgupta feels India’s batting cost them

Following the defeat, Virat Kohli admitted India’s second innings effort of 170 on a day when conditions were conducive to batting led to their downfall.

But Deep Dasgupta feels India’s first innings collapse was equally responsible, where they went from 148/3 to 217 all-out in 25 overs.

"India were 148/3 in the first innings. The partnership with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane was going so well. It all unravelled in the first hour of Day 3 as they bundled out for 217. It is difficult to win a match when you score 217 and 170. Let’s be very honest and say that batsmen didn’t do as well. They didn’t live up to expectations. Admittedly the conditions weren’t great for batting, but looking at the position India were in and the kind of experience they have on offer, they should have reached 300 at least.”

Several Indian batters have been criticized in the wake of the WTC defeat. While Cheteshwar Pujara’s sedate approach has once again come under scrutiny, the dwindling returns of Ajinkya Rahane have grabbed headlines too.

"Shubman Gill will have to work on his footwork. He is getting out to ball that leaves him and the ball coming Back in that is a problem. It's Always on the front foot." - Sanjay Manjrekar (To ESPNcricinfo) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 23, 2021

