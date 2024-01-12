“You can’t think about the T20 World Cup from now” - Axar Patel

Team India left-arm spinner Axar Patel has stated that he is not thinking about trying to cement his place in the T20 World Cup squad as of now. According to him, having such thoughts would be premature as the ICC event is still a few months away.

The 29-year-old was the standout performer for India with the ball in the first T20I against Afghanistan played in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. After the Men in Blue won the toss and decided to bowl first, Axar registered figures of 2/23 in four overs as Afghanistan were held to 158/5.

The three-match series against Afghanistan is the last T20I assignment for the Men in Blue before the T20 World Cup, which will be played in the United States and the West Indies in June. Before that, of course, the players will feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking at a post-match conference after India’s six-wicket win in Mohali, Axar stated that he is not looking too far ahead, when asked about the competition for spots keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

“There is competition, but it depends on how you take it. It is important to focus on the process. You can’t think about the T20 World Cup from now since there are five Tests against England, followed by the IPL. So, there’s some time left for the T20 World Cup,” Axar was quoted as saying by The Sportstar.

After the series against Afghanistan, India will play five Tests against England, which will be followed by the IPL. Asked about handling workload, the left-arm spinner stated that having the right mindset is important.

“Playing continuously has its challenges, but we do get breaks. Mindset is the key, and you cannot be too conscious,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Axar claimed the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah in the first T20I to put Afghanistan on the back foot. Pacer Mukesh Kumar also chipped in with 2/33.

“As a bowler, you can’t do much on this pitch” - Axar

Reflecting on his impressive performance in the Mohali T20I, Axar stated that he did not get much assistance from the surface and admitted that the cold conditions did not make it any easier.

Expand Tweet

He, however, added that sticking to his basics with the ball worked in his favor.

“There was no help from the pitch, the weather was also very harsh. My aim was to stick to my strength and wait for the batters to go after me. I bowled a tight line and got the wickets as the batters took a chance. As a bowler, you can’t do much on this pitch,” the left-arm spinner commented.

Chasing 159 in the Mohali T20I, India got home in 17.3 overs as Shivam Dube starred with 60* off 40.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App