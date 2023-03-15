“You can take a man out of cricket, but you can’t take cricket out of the man” – Gautam Gambhir replies to Irfan Pathan after 61* off 36 

Gautam Gambhir shone for India Maharajas as he struck an unbeaten 61 off just 36 balls, including 12 fours, against the Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha on Tuesday, March 14.

The two-time World Cup winner also stitched up an unbeaten 159-run partnership with opening partner Robin Uthappa (88 off 39 deliveries) to register a 10 wickets victory. The win helped the team register their first win in the LLC Masters after losing the first two contests against the World Giants and The Lions.

Following India Maharajas’ win, teammate Irfan Pathan hailed Gambhir and Uthappa for their exploits. He wrote on Twitter:

“Bhai @GautamGambhir kya irada hai? Brilliant consistency and @robbieuthappa kuch nahi badla yaar. Same power,” along with flexed biceps emoji.

In response, Gambhir tweeted:

“You can take a man out of cricket, but you can’t take cricket out of the man….cheers brother @IrfanPathan”

"You can take a man out of cricket, but you can't take cricket out of the man….cheers brother @IrfanPathan"

For the uninitiated, it was Gambhir’s third consecutive half-century in the LLC Masters. He scored 54 off 39 balls and 68 off 42 deliveries in the first two games.

Meanwhile, Uthappa hailed Pathan for his bowling performance:

“Toppest bowling as well Khan Saab. Loving the swing and rhythm.”

“Some things never change” – Gautam Gambhir on Robin Uthappa

Gautam Gambhir further hailed his former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate Robin Uthappa for his sublime batting performance against the Asia Lions on Tuesday. This came after Uthappa took to Twitter to express the joy of winning with his former KKR captain Gambhir.

Uthappa tweeted:

“A great feeling to get the first win under the belt. Always a pleasure to bat along with my brother @GautamGambhir !!”

Gambhir replied:

“Some things never change, including the pleasure of seeing u all guns blazing!”

It’s worth mentioning that Uthappa was part of IPL wins in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy for the Knight Riders.

India Maharajas will next look to avenge their two-run loss against the World Giants on Wednesday, March 15.

