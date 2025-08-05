"You have to be careful with cricketers like him" - Stuart Broad's massive remark on Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England legend Stuart Broad heaped massive praise on Indian star Mohammed Siraj after the fifth and final Test at The Oval. India beat England by six runs in a thrilling clash to level the series 2-2. Siraj played a massive role in their victory and led the charge with the ball.

Broad made a huge remark on the pacer. He reckoned that it would be unfair to simply talk about Siraj's fighting and spirited nature and not credit him for his skills. Stuart Broad lauded him for his performance throughout the five-match series.

"Couldn't be more impressed with him if I'm honest. I think you have to be careful with cricketers like him where all you talk about is his heart, fight, spirit, drive. He's incredibly skillful. You watch him set up batters. He does the wobble seam. He's got brilliant players out throughout the series. His greatest strength is how much effort he puts in and always turns up. He wants to be in the action," Broad said. (18:36) (via 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast)

Broad highlighted how Ben Duckett and some other England players called Siraj 'Mr.Angry' and asserted that the pacer is beyond just passion and heart. He reflected that his ability should not be ignored.

The pacer returned figures of 5/104 in the second innings as India defended 374 runs and bowled England out for 367. Siraj ended the game with figures of 9/190, which is his best match haul in Test cricket so far.

It was fitting that Siraj took the final wicket, believes Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad opened up that he was worried Mohammed Siraj would remember the last Test for a blunder he made on the field. When Harry Brook was batting on 19 during the chase, Siraj took his catch on the boundary line but stepped onto the ropes.

It was a massive missed opportunity as Brook eventually scored a hundred. That said, Stuart Broad believed that it was only fitting for Siraj to have taken the last wicket as India won the game.

The pacer cleaned up Gus Atkinson with a brilliant yorker and wrapped things up. He was awarded 'Player of the Match' for his stunning display.

"I didn't want that to be his last memory of this Test match series. He came in this morning, swung it around, bowled beautifully once again and fittingly took the last wicket to draw the series for India. He really deserved it. The atmosphere was brilliant. He had on his phone background that just says believe. So that sort of is his motivation. Thrilled that he was able to do what he did. He deserves to fly to a beach and lie there for a few weeks," he said. (20:45)

Notably, Siraj ended the series as the highest wicket-taker. He bagged 23 scalps at an average of 32.43 with two five-wicket hauls.

