"You’d regret going back to play cricket if something happened"- Harry Brook reveals conversation with Ben Stokes about personal reasons

Young England sensation Harry Brook revealed how supportive his Test captain Ben Stokes was when the former was pondering pulling out of the five-match Test series against India. Brook's grandmother was ill and the cricketer had been told that she didn't have long enough time to live.

The youngster was with the England team in Abu Dhabi for the pre-series preparations. However, Stokes gave Brook his full support and urged him to head back home and be with his family during the tough times.

Speaking to The Telegraph, here's what Harry Brook had to say about his conversation with Ben Stokes:

"I had a couple of conversations with him (Stokes) and he basically said whatever happens family is the most important thing and you’d regret going back to play cricket if something happened than if you were at home and something happened. I did the right thing."

Trending

Brook's grandmother passed away in February and the batter decided to pull out of the IPL 2024 season to be with his family as they grieved the loss. He was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.

Harry Brook has been in decent form of late

Harry Brook made his comeback to competitive cricket in the County Championship Division Two in April 2024 for Yorkshire, scoring a fantastic hundred against Leicestershire. He scored another ton against Derbyshire and showed great consistency with a couple of half-centuries.

A handy 17* against Pakistan in the final T20I of their five-match series and helping England win will have given Brook some much-needed confidence. He is a crucial cog in the wheel for England at the T20 World Cup 2024 as he is likely to bat at No.5, forming the potent middle-order alongside Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback