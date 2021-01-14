“You don’t need housekeeping or room service to motivate yourself” – Vikram Rathour claims India are ready for Brisbane

Vikram Rathour stressed that India have put aside off-field distractions to motivate themselves for the final Test at Brisbane. India’s batting coach admitted the team was unhappy with the hotel facilities, but stated that their focus is on the job at hand.

Media reports had earlier disclosed that the Indian team wasn’t happy with their accommodation at Brisbane. Before BCCI’s intervention, the players couldn’t access the gym and swimming pool, while they also had to clean their toilets with no housekeeping staff available.

Vikram Rathour addressed the same concerns while speaking to the media on Thursday, claiming that the team has no problem motivating themselves for the series decider.

“We are playing Australia in Australia, against one of the better attacks in the world. I think the motivation is there. You don’t need housekeeping or room service to motivate yourself. But as far as the team and the management is concerned, we are focussed on the game,” he said.

After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oAUJboM5bH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2021

Vikram Rathour admitted that the status of hotel facilities was a concern when they landed in Brisbane. Providing an update, Vikram Rathour revealed that the BCCI took them up with Cricket Australia as soon as the team conveyed it to the management.

The statement comes after media reports revealed that players got access to the gym and swimming pool only after the board’s intervention.

Vikram Rathour praises Team India’s toughness

India showed great character to draw at Sydney

The team’s batting coach was also asked about India’s mental toughness this series. The visitors have faced adversity at every step of the way, but have passed it with flying colours. Addressing India’s response, Vikram Rathour explained that the team’s toughness comes from their meticulous preparation over the years.

“The toughness comes from preparation. I think the boys have been working hard for not only for this tour but for many many years now. We always believed in their ability and they have a lot of belief in their own ability,“ Rathour said.

India have encountered multiple injuries, bio-bubble restrictions and incidents of racism during their time Down Under. But they haven’t let the problems distract them when it comes to their cricket. Vikram Rathour praised the Indian side for their character, revealing what the team was told after their outstanding performance at Sydney.

“So even after the Sydney Test, what was being said to them was that we need to keep having belief in our preparation, in the way we play our cricket. One innings can not let the doubts creep in, and that was said to everyone in a united voice. They have shown a lot of character,” he concluded.