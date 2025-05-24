“You don’t pick captains for one or two tours” - Ajit Agarkar explains picking Rohit Sharma’s successor for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a press conference on Saturday, May 24, to announce India’s squad for the upcoming five-match Test series tour of England. With that, chief selector Ajit Agarkar finally announced Shubman Gill as the team’s new Test captain.

Ad

Notably, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format of the game earlier this month, handing the selection committee a major task of selecting a new Test captain. After Rohit’s T20I retirement, Suryakumar Yadav was named India’s full-time captain in the shortest format, and the team will now see three different skippers across formats.

While Rohit will continue leading the side in ODIs, Gill and Suryakumar Yadav will oversee the Test and T20I teams, respectively. Providing the reason behind Gill’s appointment as Rohit Sharma’s successor in Tests during the press conference, Agarkar said (via Firstpost):

Ad

Trending

“We discussed every option that’s there, over the last year or so, we’ve looked at Shubman at various times. Taken a lot of feedback from the dressing room. Very young, but there’s been improvement. We’re hopeful he’s the guy. He’s a terrific player, our best wishes to him. You don’t pick captains for one tour or two tours. We’ve seen some progress over the last year or two with him. No doubt it’s going to be as tough as it gets.”

Ad

Ajit Agarkar announces India’s Test squad for England tour

With Shubman Gill in charge of a new-look Test team going forward, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named the former’s deputy. The squad also saw Sai Sudharsan getting a maiden call-up, and Karun Nair returning to the Test setup for the first time since 2019.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announcing their Test retirements, some long-lost names and some new names have emerged in the squad as Sudharsan, Nair and Abhimanyu Easwaran found themselves a place in the setup.

Team India's squad for the five-match Test tour of England: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news