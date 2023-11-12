"You dream of playing against a full crowd against India" - Rachin Ravindra ahead of 2023 World Cup semi-final

New Zealand's latest batting sensation, Rachin Ravindra, remains keen to play in front of a record crowd in the 2023 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The left-handed batter suggested that India's record at the venue is strong, but the Kiwis will try their level best to outsmart the hosts.

With India and New Zealand set to lock horns in the high-voltage semi-final, Ravindra will arguably be one of the stars to watch out for. The 23-year-old has taken the tournament by storm, becoming the first player to smash three centuries on World Cup debut. With 565 runs under his belt, the Wellington-born cricketer is the third-highest run-getter in the tournament.

The southpaw stated that they will try to stay level-headed ahead of the semi-final and said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"You dream of playing against a full crowd against India, who have gone unbeaten at Wankhede, a ground with so much history. We'll stay level, we'll try our best. We know we can't win every game of cricket...but we'll see how it plays out."

The Men in Blue got the better of the Kiwis when the two sides locked horns in Dharamsala. Daryl Mitchell's magnificent century propelled New Zealand to 273, but Virat Kohli stood tall with his 95 to lead the hosts over the line.

"I don't necessarily play for personal accolades" - Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Ravindra earning the ICC Player of the Month Award for October, the youngster expressed pride in earning that recognition from the renowned sports body. However, the 23-year-old is only focused on ensuring that his efforts help New Zealand win matches.

"I'm very honoured. If you look at the names nominated on that list it's pretty special to be among the greats of the game. I don't necessarily play for personal accolades but the recognition is always nice from the governing body.

"Doing it for the team, that's the beauty of it. You might end up with that award a few times in your career but I think if you're contributing to winning cricket, that's what matters to me."

Should the Kiwis beat India in the semi-final, they will progress to their third consecutive World Cup final.