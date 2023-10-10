"You can't even remember the last time the openers scored runs" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's issues heading into World Cup 2023 clash vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has picked the Pakistan openers' lack of runs as one of their issues heading into their World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka.

The two subcontinental teams will square off in Hyderabad in the afternoon game on Tuesday, October 10. While the Men in Green registered an emphatic 81-run win in their tournament opener against the Netherlands, the Lankan Lions were thrashed by South Africa by 102 runs in their first game.

While previewing Tuesday's game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq need to be among the runs for Pakistan. He stated (3:55):

"The openers are not scoring runs at all. You can't even remember the last time the openers scored runs. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq will have another chance here, play well here at least."

While observing that Babar Azam too hasn't been at his prolific best, the former Indian opener opined that Pakistan could consider bringing Abdullah Shafique into the XI. He elaborated:

"Let's be fair, even Babar Azam's last big knock came against Nepal. That was August, September had not even started. Babar Azam has also not scored runs since then. Will they think about something else? They also have Abdullah Shafique in the squad and he did well in the one match he played in the Asia Cup."

Chopra also highlighted that Shaheen Shah Afridi hasn't yet hit top gear in his bowling. While observing that Pakistan could consider playing Usama Mir in the slightly spin-friendly conditions in Hyderabad, he wasn't too sure if they would go that route.

"It seems like Sri Lanka are going through bad times" - Aakash Chopra

The South African batters took the Sri Lankan attack to the cleaners. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Sri Lanka have endured tough times in their last two ODIs. He explained (3:00):

"It seems like Sri Lanka are going through bad times. They got all out for 50 against India and then conceded 428 runs against South Africa. The only good news is that they defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup and that they also scored more than 300 against South Africa."

The reputed commentator highlighted the shortcomings in the Sri Lankan bowling but added that they have a decent batting lineup. He said:

"Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera's absence is being felt. The bowling is looking extremely weak. They still bat decently well because Charith Asalanka's form has taken an upward trajectory and Kusal Mendis is in absolutely golden form."

Chopra added that Dasun Shanaka played well in the last game against South Africa and that Pathum Nissanka is also expected to come good. However, he concluded by picking Pakistan as the slight favorites heading into Tuesday's game.

