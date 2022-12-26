"You can't do it and get away with it every single time" - Ravichandran Ashwin on playing aggressive shots in Tests 

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin explained the importance of approaching Test match cricket with a traditional mindset, especially in pressure situations.

Ashwin played a crucial hand in the men's nervy three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test of the series. Coming into bat at 74-7, with almost half of the runs still left to be scored in the fourth innings, the senior batter scored 42 off 62 deliveries.

The blend of caution and aggression, along with the six wickets he claimed over the course of the contest, helped him win the player of the match award as well.

BCCI @BCCI 🏻



Match-winners 🏻 🏻 - By



Full Interview #BANvIND

bit.ly/3hRhb94 From emerging victorious after a tricky run chase to sharing the excitement of red-ball cricketMatch-winners @ashwinravi99 @cheteshwar1 sum up #TeamIndia ’s series win against Bangladesh🏻 - By @RajalArora Full Interview From emerging victorious after a tricky run chase to sharing the excitement of red-ball cricket 🙌🏻Match-winners @ashwinravi99 & @cheteshwar1 sum up #TeamIndia’s series win against Bangladesh 👌🏻👌🏻 - By @RajalArora Full Interview 🔽 #BANvIND bit.ly/3hRhb94 https://t.co/4XSe2HjInB

Opining that a solid defence is the most useful tool a batter can have while battling a pressure situation in Tests, Ashwin said during an interaction with Cheteshwar Pujara after the match:

"It is very easy to go into a situation where you're under pressure and modern-day cricket just tells you to take the aerial route. I don't think that is the right way to do it because two bowlers are bowling, building up the pressure, so you can't do it and get away with it every single time."

Ashwin continued:

"It looks great when it comes off, people want entertainment, all of that is fine, but Test match cricket, under pressure needs to be played with a very steely defence."

The off-spinner was helped by an equally composed knock by Shreyas Iyer at the other end. He scored an unbeaten 29 off 46 deliveries while sharing a 71-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

"Better late than never; I always had some batting ability in me" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin switched gears in the final portion of the run chase. He scored three boundaries off Mehidy Hasan Miraz to bring the proceedings to a close. Even in the first Test in Chattogram, he scored a vital fifty, stamping his credentials as a highly reliable lower-middle order batter.

Ashwin noted that he has worked a lot on his batting, citing white-ball cricket as a factor behind that, saying:

"I have definitely played a lot more shots than before. I'm a lot more confident of clearing the field now with ease, I worked on my backlift and a lot on my pace and power hitting. So, the confidence is there, better late than never. I always had some batting ability in me."

India wrapped up their tour of Bangladesh with a 2-0 win in the Test series. It also marks their final overseas venture in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Men in Blue will now head into a lengthy home season, which begins with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka in January 2023.

Poll : 0 votes