"You have to get on top of the opposition captain as early as you can and keep him down" - Justin Langer feels Australia should target Ben Stokes 

Former Australian batter and head coach Justin Langer feels the Aussies should target the opposition captain from the word go during the upcoming Ashes. Pat Cummins recently led his team to the World Test Championship (WTC) title and could be the first captain since Steve Waugh to win a Test series in England.

Ben Stokes, on the other hand, is on the rise ever since taking charge of England's Test team. England are yet to suffer a series loss under his leadership and look to make a strong impression in the third cycle of the WTC.

Terming the upcoming Ashes as a battle between two intriguing captains, Langer wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

“It’s a battle of two intriguing captains. As Aussies, for as long as I’ve been playing the game the philosophy has been that you have to target the opposition captain. You have to get on top of the opposition captain as early as you can and keep him down. If you get on top of him, it has a ripple effect right through [the team]."

Langer continued:

“He is so important to the balance of England’s attack with his overs, especially without what you might call a specialist spinner in Moeen Ali, and I say that respectfully. Especially if the sun is out. The same with his batting. They have to get on top of Stokes with skill. You have to keep him out of the game, with runs and wickets."

England began their summer with a comprehensive win over Ireland in a one-off Test. Ben Stokes made history in the contest by becoming the first captain to guide a team to a win without having anything to do with the bat, ball, or gloves.

In the build-up to the Ashes, there is a question mark over Stokes' bowling ability due to his dodgy knee. He bowled as the third seamer at times during the tour of Pakistan but only bowled a single over in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) before sustaining a niggle.

"We can’t wait to see it go up against what is a very seasoned bowling attack" - Justin Langer on Bazball

England's aggressive approach has helped them get optimum results against New Zealand, India, South Africa, and Pakistan so far. Despite the weight of the occasion that the Ashes brings, skipper Ben Stokes has been adamant that England will continue playing with the same approach.

With the Australian bowling unit comprising the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, and Nathan Lyon, it would be fair to say that the Ashes marks the toughest challenge for Stokes and Co. to date.

Sharing his thoughts on the Bazball approach, Langer wrote:

“Down under we keep hearing all about Bazball. We see the scores. I was commentating on the Aussie summer and we were watching England in Pakistan and we were saying “what the hell?!” They have got 500 in a day."

Langer added:

"We can’t wait to see it go up against what is a very seasoned bowling attack.”

Australia and England will lock horns in the first Ashes Test from June 16 onwards at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

