"You do get used to him once you’ve faced him for a while" - Matt Renshaw dissects Ravichandran Ashwin threat ahead of India series

Australian opener Matt Renshaw is prepared to face Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India should he get a chance. The left-handed batter added that he feels a lot more comfortable against spin than he did earlier.

Renshaw, who was recalled to the squad for the third Test against South Africa in Sydney, played in all four matches during the 2016-17 series in India. The Queensland opener showed maturity and resilience on his first India visit, managing 232 runs in eight innings at 29.

However, he is likely to play in the middle order should he get an opportunity this time.

Speaking to AAP, Renshaw admitted that Ashwin is a canny operator, but feels the off-spinner becomes easy to face over time and that the biggest threat against him is the LBW dismissal.

The southpaw said he would be ready if a chance came his way. He said:

"Ashwin is difficult to face. He is a smart bowler with a lot of variations and he uses them very well, but you do get used to him once you’ve faced him for a while. I think the big challenge from Ashwin and any off-spinner in spinning conditions to a left-hander is the lbw threat. Obviously everyone thinks about the one that turns and gets you caught at slip, but the big one is the lbw when it doesn’t spin. You just have to be ready for that one.

"I think two years batting at No.5 helped me with facing spin. I know my game a lot better now and I am a lot more comfortable in different situations. We have a strong squad and it is going to be hard to push my way in, but I know that I will be ready if I do get a chance."

In 2021, Ashwin became the first bowler in Test history to take 200 scalps against left-handed batters. However, the 2016-17 series saw Renshaw get dismissed only once by the veteran finger-spinner.

"We have got a good week and a bit in India before the first Test" - Matt Renshaw

Matt Renshaw. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Renshaw, currently playing for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL, further stated that the Aussie batters have used every opportunity to practice hitting the red ball in conditions tailormade for the India tour.

He expects the tourists to have ample time before the first Test, adding:

"The SG ball is a bit different, so we are just trying to prepare as well as we can during this BBL schedule if we get a window to hit red balls. It is a lot different conditions in India, so we are trying to replicate them as much as we can. We have got a good week and a bit in India before the first Test, so there will be plenty of time to prepare there as well."

The first Test against India starts in Nagpur on February 9.

