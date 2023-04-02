"You give these guys a little bit more leeway" - Ross Taylor backs experienced David Warner to play in WTC final

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor has endorsed David Warner to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final despite his patchy form in the format. Taylor reckons a good run for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL should do him a world of good ahead of the decider.

Warner hasn't been in the best of form in Test cricket for a while. While he scored a double hundred against South Africa late last year, he has struggled in most games. The southpaw failed to get going in the Test series in India and was ruled out after two matches due to injury.

The former Kiwi great feels an experienced campaigner like Warner deserves a longer rope and that he should obtain confidence from a good showing in IPL 2023.

As quoted by the ICC, he said:

"Davey's played a lot of cricket, over 100-odd Test matches. You give these guys a little bit more leeway than you would a youngster. He's been playing cricket all over the world and has had success, and I am sure this Australia team would back him. If he can score some runs and lead from the front for Delhi, I am sure that would give him a lot of confidence leading into the WTC Final and the Ashes as well."

The New South Wales batter has a poor record in England, averaging 26.04. In 13 Tests, the veteran has managed 651 runs with no centuries. Hence, there are doubts over his spot and the Ashes could prove to be Warner's final Test series should he play.

"Australia will have an eye on the Ashes series" - Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor. (Image Credits: Getty)

While the 39-year-old raised concerns about the need to adapt quickly to Test match cricket, he feels players will be able to adjust. Taylor added:

"That week or so that both teams have before that Test match is going to be key. Especially when you come from the T20 format into Test cricket, there is an adjustment. But players are quite used to making that adjustment quite quickly now. Australia will have an eye on the Ashes series."

Taylor, who retired from international cricket last year, played an integral role in helping New Zealand become the inaugural WTC champions as they beat India in the final in Southampton.

Nevertheless, India have managed to reach their second WTC final. The marquee clash will start on June 7 at The Oval in London.

