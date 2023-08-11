"You are not going to drop him from the World Cup team" - Aakash Chopra on problems for India if Shubman Gill's indifferent form continues

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Shubman Gill getting dropped from India's ODI World Cup squad even if he doesn't regain his form soon.

Gill has dished out underwhelming performances since his outstanding run with the bat in IPL 2023. He has struggled across formats in the ongoing tour of the West Indies and has managed only 16 runs in his three T20I innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Gill's World Cup place will be in doubt if his indifferent form continues, to which he responded:

"God forbid, if he doesn't score runs, it will be a slight problem for sure. You are not going to drop him from the World Cup team. The World Cup starts on October 5 and you will have to announce your team by September 5, you need to do it a month before, and you might have to announce your final squad by the 15th, there has to be a deadline."

The former Indian opener believes Rohit Sharma and Co. will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the youngster regains his form. He stated:

"So he is going to be a part of the Asia Cup team. If he doesn't score runs and the form continues to be bad, you will play him in the Australia ODIs and try your best that Shubman Gill is definitely there in the 15 if not the XI."

Chopra doesn't see a question mark against Gill's name for the World Cup squad unless there is an injury. However, he added that Ishan Kishan could play ahead of him in the XI if the Punjab opener is in extremely poor form.

"I am almost convinced that Shubman Gill's form is not going to remain like this" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill has an exceptional overall record in ODI cricket.

Aakash Chopra is virtually sure that Shubman Gill will regain his ODI form. He reasoned:

"I am almost convinced that Shubman Gill's form is not going to remain like this, it will improve. It is the best format for the top-order batters because you get to bat the entire 50 overs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"The ball doesn't swing even half an inch, there is no chance at all of that happening after the first two overs and you have a lot of time. So if you have the temperament to play long innings, which almost all top-order batters have and that is why they get that place, runs are scored."

However, Chopra is not sure whether Gill will be among the runs in the last two T20Is against the Windies, highlighting that the shortest format can be slightly troublesome for batters. On the flip side, he believes the stylish batter will score runs as soon as he reaches the Asia Cup and gets to play a match apiece against Nepal and Pakistan in Sri Lanka.

